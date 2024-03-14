  • home icon
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

By Tanay Sahai
Modified Mar 14, 2024 16:12 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers square off at the Fiserv Forum in an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday. Philadelphia is eager to steer clear of the play-in game, while Milwaukee aims to clinch the top seed in the East.

The Bucks emerged victorious in both previous matchups this season, including a dominant 21-point win in Philadelphia last month. Despite facing some recent challenges, the Bucks have remained a consistent force.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 14

The 76ers have listed three players on their injury report; Joel Embiid (back), Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton (both knee) remain sidelined due to injuries.

Player StatusInjury
De'Anthony Meltonoutback
Joel Embiidoutknee
Robert Covington outknee

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 14

The Bucks have listed five players on their injury report; Patrick Beverley, Khris Middleton, Malik Beasley, MarJon Beauchamp and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

PlayerStatusInjury
Giannis Antetokounmpoprobableleft hamstring soreness
Malik Beasleyquestionableback spasms
MarJon Beauchampquestionableback
Khris Middleton outankle
Patrick Beverleyprobableright hip sorness

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 14

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGKyle LowryCameron PayneTerquavion Smith
SGTyrese MaxeyBuddy HieldJeff Downtin Jr.
SFKelly Oubre Jr.Ricky Council
PFTobias HarrisNicolas BatumKJ Martin
C Mo BambaPaul Reed

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 14

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDamian LillardPatrick Beverley *TyTy Washington
SGMalik Beasley *Pat ConnaughtonAJ Green
SFJae CrowderAndre Jackson Jr.MarJon Beauchamp *
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo *Danilo GallinariThanasis Antetokounmpo
C Brook LopezBobby Portis

(*) Questionable / Probable

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough patch, dropping four of their last five games.

They are coming off a 106-79 road loss to the Knicks on Tuesday. Kelly Oubre Jr. took the lead for the team with 19 points, while Tyrese Maxey chipped in with 17 points.

Philadelphia ranks 14th in the league for scoring, averaging 115.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is 19th in points allowed per game, conceding an average of 117.3 points.

The Bucks have had a rough road trip, dropping three of their last four games, coming off a disappointing 129-94 road loss to the Kings on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with 30 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Malik Beasley contributed 11 points.

The Bucks are fourth in the league's scoring rankings, averaging 120.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the 76ers, known for their defense, rank 12th for points allowed per game, with 112.8.

It's interesting to note that Philadelphia's defense is 19th in terms of points conceded, with 117.3. To bounce back the Bucks will have to bring their strength against the 76ers while also focusing on tightening their defense.

