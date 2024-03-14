Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers square off at the Fiserv Forum in an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday. Philadelphia is eager to steer clear of the play-in game, while Milwaukee aims to clinch the top seed in the East.
The Bucks emerged victorious in both previous matchups this season, including a dominant 21-point win in Philadelphia last month. Despite facing some recent challenges, the Bucks have remained a consistent force.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report
Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 14
The 76ers have listed three players on their injury report; Joel Embiid (back), Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton (both knee) remain sidelined due to injuries.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 14
The Bucks have listed five players on their injury report; Patrick Beverley, Khris Middleton, Malik Beasley, MarJon Beauchamp and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart
Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 14
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 14
(*) Questionable / Probable
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough patch, dropping four of their last five games.
They are coming off a 106-79 road loss to the Knicks on Tuesday. Kelly Oubre Jr. took the lead for the team with 19 points, while Tyrese Maxey chipped in with 17 points.
Philadelphia ranks 14th in the league for scoring, averaging 115.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is 19th in points allowed per game, conceding an average of 117.3 points.
The Bucks have had a rough road trip, dropping three of their last four games, coming off a disappointing 129-94 road loss to the Kings on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with 30 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Malik Beasley contributed 11 points.
The Bucks are fourth in the league's scoring rankings, averaging 120.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the 76ers, known for their defense, rank 12th for points allowed per game, with 112.8.
It's interesting to note that Philadelphia's defense is 19th in terms of points conceded, with 117.3. To bounce back the Bucks will have to bring their strength against the 76ers while also focusing on tightening their defense.