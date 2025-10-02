Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 2 | 2025-26 NBA Preseason
The NBA 2025-26 preseason opened with the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. Two of the Eastern Conference competitors went even in the first quarter. They ended the game with the score tied at 25.
Ad
76ers star Tyrese Maxey led the game in scoring with 10 points. Knicks Miles McBride led the Knicks with 8 points.
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
PF
Dominick Barlow
Adem Bona
Tyrese Maxey
Kelly Oubre Jr.
VJ Edgecombe
Jabari Walker
Johni Broome
Justin Edwards
Andre Drummond
Eric Gordon
Trending
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan
Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.
Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.
With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.
During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.