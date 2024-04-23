Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 22, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to even their first-round series against the New York Knicks after wilting 111-104 in Game 1 in Madison Square Garden. Boosting Philadelphia’s chances of tying the series was the availability of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. “The Process” continues to battle knee issues, while Maxey was iffy due to non-COVID-related illness before both were cleared to play.

Embiid started off the gate fast as he did in the series opener and helped the visitors to an early nine-point lead. Maxey, who did not seem like he was playing through an ailment, was just as impactful. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks’ retaliation to keep Philly in sight. The Sixers held a 25-18 advantage after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Philadelphia 76ers threatened to run away a few times in the second quarter but the New York Knicks doggedly kept in step. Embiid and Maxey took turns pushing the Knicks on their heels.

Jalen Brunson got going a bit in the second quarter to give the home team a boost. Josh Hart sustained his late-game heroics in the series opener with another superb two-way play. Philly, which has been daring him to shoot, has been punished as Hart finished 4-for-5 from deep in the first half.

The third quarter was when O.G. Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein came alive on both ends of the floor for the New York Knicks. They were both disruptive on the defensive, particularly Anunoby who sometimes toggled between Embiid and Maxey.

Jalen Brunson had another tough time scoring but had a handful of assists. New York entered the final frame holding a 79-74 advantage.

The dogfight between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks went down the wire. Tyrese Maxey’s 15th point of the quarter, off a Joel Embiid pass, gave the visitors a slim 100-96 lead. It looked like the 76ers were about to tie the series following that play.

Off a Knicks timeout, Jalen Brunson missed a 3-point shot that resulted in Donte DiVincenzo fouling Kyle Lowry who went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. With 27.1 seconds remaining in the game, the Knicks added to its playoff comeback lore.

Brunson drilled a triple before the Knicks pressured Philadelphia’s backcourt inbound play. Tyrese Maxey, doubled-teamed by Brunson and Hart, lost the ball. Hart quickly passed it to an open DiVincenzo who missed a 3-pointer.

Isaiah Hartenstein came to the rescue with an offensive rebound that led to another volley from DiVincenzo that sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into pandemonium. After being down 101-96, New York was now on top 102-101.

Hartenstein’s heroics continued when he blocked Tyrese Maxey’s layup before OG Anunoby padded the lead to 104-101 with two free throws. Joel Embiid's attempt to send the game into extra time failed to go in, allowing the Knicks to escape with the win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 10 9 3 1 1 1 4-11 2-5 0-0 -5 Joel Embiid 34 10 6 0 1 2 12-29 2-9 8-12 +3 Kyle Lowry 8 6 3 2 1 1 2-6 2-5 2-4 +6 Tyrese Maxey 35 9 10 0 0 4 12-22 5-11 6-6 -3 Kelly Oubre Jr. 4 2 3 0 3 1 2-7 0-0 0-0 -1 Nic Batum 6 5 1 0 0 0 2-5 2-4 0-0 -6 Paul Reed 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Buddy Hield 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -3 KJ Martin DNP - - - - - - - - - Mo Bamba DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Payne DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeff Dowtin Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Ricky Council IV DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- O.G. Anunoby 10 4 1 0 1 0 4-10 0-3 2-2 +1 Isaiah Hartenstein 14 8 4 0 4 2 7-8 0-0 0-0 +1 Jalen Brunson 24 8 6 0 0 1 8-29 1-6 7-9 +3 Josh Hart 21 15 3 2 2 2 7-16 4-7 3-4 +3 Donte DiVincenzo 19 4 3 2 0 1 5-10 4-8 5-5 +11 Bojan Bogdanovic 6 2 2 0 0 0 2-7 2-6 0-0 +2 Mitchell Robinson 1 4 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 1-2 +2 Miles McBride 9 1 2 1 0 0 4-11 0-3 1-1 -8 Precoius Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Mamadi Diakite DNP - - - - - - - - - Jericho Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - - - Daquan Jeffries DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - -

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo 3-pointers tonight

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's shooting from deep was a big reason the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a quick start. The two combined to hit 6-of-11 attempts from that distance in the first 24 minutes of the game.

Jalen Brunson was limited to two shots from the same range and missed them both while Donte DiVincenzo went 2-for-3.

"The Process" and his tag team partner cooled off in the second half, finishing the game with a 7-for-20 clip from deep.

Meanwhile, the Brunson-DiVincenzo punch struggled with a 5-for-14 line from the same range. Brunson and DiVincenzo's respective triples late in the game were the New York Knicks' haymakers that knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers.

