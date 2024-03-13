Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 12)

Tuesday night witnessed an intense clash in the Eastern Conference as the New York Knicks squared off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The absence of their standout center, Joel Embiid, due to a left knee injury, has posed challenges for the Sixers in recent games.

The Knicks showcased the importance of Embiid's absence, seizing an early advantage with a commanding 26-14 lead in the opening quarter. Each member of New York's starting lineup contributed evenly, setting the tone for their team's early success. Conversely, the Sixers relied heavily on Tyrese Maxey, who delivered a solid performance with 10 points during the initial period.

In the second quarter, Kelly Oubre Jr. made efforts to bolster Maxey and the Sixers' offense, concluding the first half with 11 points. Nevertheless, the Knicks' dominance persisted, led by notable performances from Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.

Brunson spearheaded the Knicks' offensive efforts, accumulating 15 points, six assists and three rebounds by halftime, propelling his team to a substantial 59-41 lead. Hart showcased his versatility, coming close to securing a triple-double in the first half with 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Anunoby contributed 10 points, further solidifying the Knicks' control early in the contest.

Top 5 moments from Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks

#5. OG Anunoby hypes Knicks crowd in return with a thunderous slam

The Knicks have felt the absence of OG Anunoby's exceptional two-way contributions. His injury had left a void in the wing position, where his defensive prowess and offensive capabilities were sorely missed.

Anunoby's ability to effectively match up against the opponent's top player while also making significant offensive contributions has been invaluable to the team.

In a notable play of Anunoby's impact occurred when he displayed his anticipation and defensive instincts by intercepting Buddy Hield's pass to the right corner.

Seizing the opportunity, Anunoby swiftly transitioned into offense, sprinting ahead of the pack and delivering a powerful right-handed slam dunk. The electrifying play ignited the crowd at the Garden.

#4. Tyrese Maxey also makes his return felt

The rapid and agile guard has emerged as the Philadelphia 76ers' standout player since losing Joel Embiid.

Maxey's absence due to the concussion protocol dealt a blow to the team, highlighting his importance on the court.

However, upon his return, Maxey wasted no time making his presence felt. In a remarkable display of skill and confidence, he initiated his performance with a sensational play, sinking a deep 3-pointer from an impressive 30 feet out.

#3. OG Anunoby spins off defender for poster

The Knicks displayed heightened aggression as they entered the second half, led by their dynamic wing players, including OG Anunoby.

Anunoby showcased his offensive prowess when he initiated a drive from the left wing, recognizing Paul Reed's defensive rotation in an attempt to protect the rim.

Anticipating Reed's movement, Anunoby executed a well-timed spin move away from Reed's coverage, clearing the path for a powerful dunk. This pivotal play extended the Knicks' lead to 16 points during the third quarter.

#2. Kelly Oubre Jr. throws down the hammer

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been enjoying the finest season of his career with the 76ers, demonstrating his versatility in remarkable fashion. His athleticism, highlighted by his impressive vertical leap and dunking prowess, has been a standout feature.

In a notable play, Oubre Jr. exhibited his agility and skill when he intercepted the ball near half-court. He then skillfully dribbled past defenders, executed a slick half-crossover move to evade a defender's challenge and soared for a thunderous slam dunk, emphatically finishing over Isaiah Hartenstein.

#1. Madison Square Garden gives standing ovation to Josh Hart

Josh Hart notched a triple-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, subbing out early due to the blowout nature of the game. In the fourth quarter, at the 5:55 minute mark, the Knicks crowd gave him an ovation for his hustle and for leading the Knicks to a decisive 106-79 win.

