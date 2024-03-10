Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Injury Report for March 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the New York Knicks on Sunday at the Madison Square Garden in New York, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, with the Knicks winning both, and is included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

The 76ers, 35-38, are seventh in the East, coming off three straight losses and are 3-7 in their last 10. Most recently, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 103-95 at home. Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined for 41 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Knicks, 37-26 are fourth in the East, going 2-3 in their last five games and 4-6 in their previous 10. They are coming off a 98-74 win over the Orlando Magic at home on Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks injury report

The 76ers have listed four players on their injury report: PG Tyrese Maxey (concussion), PF Robert Covington (knee), SG De'Anthony Melton (back) and C Joel Embiid (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid out knee Tyrese Maxey out concussion Robert Covington out knee De'Anthony Melton out back

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Philadelphia 76ers center has commenced on-court workouts and is operating at full capacity in the weight room.

However, it's still anticipated that last season's MVP will likely not make a return until early April. On his return, it's expected that he will face restrictions in his initial few games back on the court.

The injury took place with just over four minutes remaining on Jan. 30. Joel Embiid was attempting to post up Draymond Green when Jonathan Kuminga came in for a double team, knocking the ball loose.

In the scramble for the ball, both Embiid and Kuminga ended up on the floor. During the tussle, Kuminga accidentally landed on Embiid's knee.

New York Knicks injury report for Mar. 10

The Knicks have listed three players on their injury report: SF OG Anunoby (elbow), PF Julius Randle (shoulder) and C Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury OG Anunoby out elbow Julius Randle out shoulder Mitchell Robinson out ankle

What happened to Julius Randle?

Julius Randle, the New York Knicks forward, has been sidelined since Jan. 27 due to a dislocated shoulder.

In his first public remarks since sustaining the injury, the All-Star disclosed that the possibility of undergoing surgery is still being considered.

Randle has averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 46 games. His performance earned him a spot on his third All-Star team, but the injury prevented his participation.