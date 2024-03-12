Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for March 12 | 2023-24 NBA season

The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, with New York leading the series 2-1. They last met as recently as Sunday, a game that Philly won 79-73. Kelly Oubre had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while the Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson with 19 points and eight assists.

Before Saturday’s game, the two teams met on Jan. 5 and Feb. 22. New York won both games. It won the first matchup 128-92 and the second game 110-96.

The most recent game was quite a contrast to the previous two encounters in terms of scoring. Both teams had rough offensive outings. Philly shot 31 of 80, while New York went 26 of 80. They will be hoping for far better scoring numbers on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks injury reports

If there are two teams whose 2023-24 season has been derailed by injuries, it has to be the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. Philly went from being contenders to battling to avoid the play-in tournament. Joel Embiid was the leading MVP candidate until a torn meniscus took him out of the past 18 games.

The Knicks are another team whose season started going downhill after a plethora of injuries forced multiple starters to miss games. That trend continues as New York awaits the return of key players.

After a few impressive trade deadline moves, the Knicks established themselves as a contender in the East. Currently, they are in the fourth spot but are separated from the play-in spots by just 1.5 games.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 12, 2024

Joel Embiid continues to be out as he rehabilitates from a knee injury. Robert Covington (knee) and De’Anthony Melton (back) are out as well.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid Out Knee Robert Covington Out Knee De'Anthony Melton Out Back

New York Knicks injury report for March 12, 2024

Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) continue to be out for the Knicks. As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, OG Anunoby is expected to return from his elbow injury in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Out Shoulder Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle OG Anunoby Probable Elbow

When is Joel Embiid expected to return?

Joel Embiid is nearing a return after tearing his meniscus against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. ESPN’s Katie George reported that Embiid started on-court workouts and is back to 100% in the weight room.

Charania also reported:

"And still the hope and the optimism and the expectation is that somewhere in late March-early April, that's when the window starts for Joel Embiid potentially to make a return."

