Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (April 30)

The Philadelphia 76ers, who are hanging on for dear life, will try to extend their season when they take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Philly is on the brink of another disappointing playoff run after losing 97-92 in front of its home fans two nights ago. Joel Embiid is again ruled questionable but is expected to suit up for what could be the 76ers' final game this season.

Julius Randle will not walk through the door for the Knicks while Mitchell Robinson’s status is iffy. The Knicks, though, will have Jalen Brunson who lit up the 76ers in Game 4 with a franchise-best 47 points in the playoffs.

A win by Brunson and Co. will put them back in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.

The moneyline for the Philadelphia 76ers is +145 while it’s -170 for the New York Knicks. Philadelphia is a +4.0 underdog, making the hosts -4.0 favorites. The team odds, though, aren’t the only lines fans can put their money on. There are also player props that might add to the thrill of watching the game.

Top 10 player props for Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks, Game 5

No. 10 - Kelly Oubre Jr. to go Over 2.5 for Stls+Blks (-120)

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in the series for the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks. There will be no shortage of opportunities for Oubre to pile up his stats due to his role on defense.

No. 9 - Kyle Lowry to go Under 1.5 for Stls+Blks (-125)

Lowry has been opportunistic in his role on defense for Philadelphia. He has lost a step or two but his anticipation is still quite good. The former Heat player, though, might find it tough to get past his props on Tuesday.

No. 8 - Tyrese Maxey to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (-166)

Tyrese Maxey is making 3.5 3-pointers this series for the Philadelphia 76ers. The most triples he made was five in Game 2, which was on the New York Knicks’ home floor.

This might be a different story, though, as the hosts will be trying to close out the series. Maxey might not hit more long-range bombs than usual.

No. 7 - OG Anunoby to go Under 1.5 3-pointers (-105)

Anonoby’s defense has been superb even if he missed a handful of games due to an elbow injury. His stroke from deep, though, has been largely miss than hit, averaging just 28.6% from that range. He's unlikely to drain more than one 3-pointer in Game 5.

No. 6 - Donte DiVincenzo to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-112)

DiVincenzo has hit over three 3-pointers just once in the series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, going 4-for-8 in Game 2.

Philadelphia’s defenders have been all over him in the perimeter to force him into tough shots. The defense will be even more focused in a must-win game and likely keep him under the said player props.

No. 5 - Josh Hart to go Over 11.5 rebounds (-135)

Hart has failed to grab less than 11 rebounds in the series just once when he snared six in Game 3.

With the New York Knicks trying to send the Philadelphia 76ers home, he will likely be more aggressive in rebounding the ball. Hart could top his rebounds prop on Tuesday.

No. 4 - Tyrese Maxey to go Over 10.5 for Rebs+Asts (-105)

The 76ers were again crushed on the boards by the Knicks in Game 4, making it crucially important for Philadelphia not to lose that battle again.

Tyrese Maxey will have to do his share of securing possessions, which should go well with his playmaking. He's likely topping 10.5 for assists and rebounds combined.

No. 3 - OG Anunoby to go Over 6.5 for Rebs+Asts (+110)

Anunoby will be forced to jostle in the paint with the trees, particularly if Mitchell Robinson is out.

He had 14 in Game 4 and will be asked to do more of the same in the next showdown between the two teams. His rebounding alone could see him get over 6.5 for the said player prop.

No. 2 - Jalen Brunson to go Over 34.5 points (-105)

Jalen Brunson started the New York Knicks versus Philadelphia 76ers series shooting roughly in the first two games.

Since then, he has been on a roll, dropping 39 and 47 points, respectively in his last two games. With a chance to move to the second round at stake for them, he's likely to pour it on the 76ers defense and go over 35 points.

No. 1 Joel Embiid to go Over 32.5 points (105)

In a must-win game on the road, Joel Embiid has no choice but to show why he's a two-time scoring champ. Even with Maxey around, he has to aggressively try to put up buckets and likely get over his points prop.

