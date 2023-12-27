Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Orlando Magic for the first time this season on Wednesday. Philly is coming off a 119-113 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday and will be looking to bounce back. Tyrese Maxey probably had his worst game of the season against the Heat and should be raring to redeem himself versus Orlando.

The Magic have rolled off two straight wins after slumping to a four-game losing streak. Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony have all been playing well. They’ll be looking forward to the challenge of beating the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be undermanned when they visit the Orlando Magic. Joel Embiid and Nic Batum have been ruled out. Maxey has to play well while Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton must step up.

Injuries for the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic

Here’s the injury report for both teams ahead of their encounter on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers injuries for Dec. 27, 2023

Joel Embiid will sit out his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. “The Process” played through it in Philly’s 121-111 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 22 but has been shut down until he completely recovers.

Nic Batum will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain. The Philadelphia 76ers have not given a definite schedule for his return.

Orlando Magic injury report for Dec. 27, 2023

Five players are on the Magic’s injury report. Markelle Fultz (knee tendinitis) and Kevon Harris (coach’s decision) have been ruled out. Gary Harris (calf strain), Joe Ingles (ankle sprain) and Jonathan Isaac (hamstring soreness) are all questionable to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups and depth charts

Philadelphia starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023

Nick Nurse could use the same starting unit that recently lost to the Miami Heat. Kelly Oubre Jr. will resume his spot in the first five due to Batum’s injury. Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and Paul Reed will line up for tip-off.

Everyone on the team will have to step up to take up the scoring, rebounding and playmaking impact of Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart:

Point Guards Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Shooting Guards De'Anthony Melton Jaden Springer Small Forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. Furkan Korkmaz Daniel House Jr. Power Forwards Tobias Harris Robert Covington Marcus Morris Sr. Centers Paul Reed Mo Bamba

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 27, 2023

Unfortunately for the 76ers, Orlando’s usual starting unit is available. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black are ready to play.

Orlando Magic depth chart:

Point Guards Anthony Black Cole Anthony Shooting Guards Jalen Suggs Gary Harris Small Forwards Fran Wagner Joe Ingles Power Forwards Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Chuma Okeke Centers Wendell Carter Jr. Moritz Wagner Goga Bitadze

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic key matchups

Joel Embiid has been so dominant of late that basketball fans would be interested to see how any defender would fare against him. Without him, there are still a couple of duels that should catch the interest of many.

Tyrese Maxey vs Jalen Suggs

Tyrese Maxey couldn’t hide his disappointment in the 76ers’ loss to the Miami Heat. He will be looking to do much better against Orlando, which will likely have Jalen Suggs guard Philly’s emerging star.

Suggs aggressively competes on the defensive end. He had no trouble trying to go up against the much bigger Nikola Jokic. Maxey will pose different problems but the Orlando defensive stalwart will be raring to face the challenge.

Paolo Banchero vs Tobias Harris

Paolo Banchero is the young and upcoming star. He is versatile and arguably the Magic’s best player. Tobias Harris may be the veteran but he will not back down. Without Embiid and Maxey struggling, Harris tallied 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Heat. He would love to go back and forth with Banchero on both ends of the floor.