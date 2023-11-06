Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 6)

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed a strong start to their season despite the disruption James Harden caused during the summer and training camp. Nick Nurse's team has won four of their first five games, with Tyrese Maxey playing like an All-Star.

The Sixers will continue their season on Monday, Nov. 6, when they face the rebuilding Washington Wizards, who have lost four of their first five games. Jordan Poole has had some mixed performances in the opening games for his new team as he tries to find a level of consistency.

Washington wasn't expected to be a contending team this season. Having traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, it was clear the front office wanted to rebuild their roster. Developing talent takes time. However, the Sixers will need to be aware of a trap game because the Wizards still have enough offense to surprise any team that takes them too lightly.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Game details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) vs. Washington Wizards (1-4)

Date and Time: Nov. 6 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have moved away from the heliocentric offense we saw during Doc Rivers tenure. They're moving the ball more and producing a team-based brand of basketball where everybody is trusted to make a contribution on both ends of the floor.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid already look like a fearsome duo. Maxey's speed and shot-making have seen him become an ideal partner alongside the reigning MVP and have eased the pain of losing Harden, who recently joined the LA Clippers.

In Washington, the Wizards are working through some stuff. Jordan Poole has been given the green light on offense. Kyle Kuzma is the second option, while Deni Avdija is trying to figure out where he slots into the rotation. The trio are the Wizards' best players at present, so they need to learn how to work in unison.

Bilal Coulibaly has been impressive in his opening few games. However, the rookie will need to earn a bigger role as the season progresses. With such a talent disparity between the two teams, the Sixers will enter the contest as heavy favorites to secure a win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Odds

Moneyline: Wizards (+460) vs Sixers (-620)

Spread: Wizards +12 (-112) vs Sixers -12 (-108)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o/u 228.5) vs Sixers (o/u 228.5) -112/-108

The Philadelphia 76ers are heavily favored against the Washington Wizards. The huge spread of +12, followed by the disparity in the money line, shows that Las Vegas is expecting the game to be heavily one-sided.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Potential starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup could look like this: De'Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

The Sixers' backcourt will be difficult to break down. Both Melton and Maxey are high-level defenders. Joel Embiid will give the team a huge boost in the middle of the court, while Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. are reliable scorers on the wing.

The Washington Wizards starting five could look like this: Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

Washington has two reliable ball-handlers in their starting back court, while Avdija's versatility and Kuzma's all-around game will ensure there's some balance to their starting lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Top 3 player stats

Sixers

Joel Embiid: 29.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 50 FG%

Embiid is the reigning MVP. His presence in the rotation will always ensure the Sixers remain competitive, regardless of who they're playing.

Tyrese Maxey: 26.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 48.9 FG%

If Maxey can sustain his strong start to the new season, he could be in line for his first All-Star selection.

Tobias Harris: 20 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 64.9 FG%

Harris is the ideal third scorer on a contending team. He can knock down shots from all three levels while also providing a reliable presence on the glass.

Wizards

Jordan Poole: 17.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 41.8 FG%

Poole was ready to step into a bigger role away from the Golden State Warriors. It will take some time for him to find consistency in his shooting, though.

Kyle Kuzma: 22.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 47.9 FG%

There's an argument to be made that Kuzma is the best player on the Wizards roster. His ability to scale his production based on his team's needs is impressive.

Deni Avdija: 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 56 FG%

Avdija's versatility makes him an integral member of the Wizard's starting rotation. The secondary playmaking he provides will give teams problems as they rotate onto the primary ball handler.