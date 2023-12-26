Philadelphia legend Allen Iverson gets emotional talking about his 'unfulfilled' role with 76ers: "As a basketball savant, use me"

Former NBA star Allen Iverson has been retired since 2013 and hasn't been a significant part of the Philadelphia 76ers organization. He contributed immensely to Philadelphia as a player and is seeking more involvement with the franchise now.

Iverson played 12 seasons in Philly and is regarded as one of the franchise's greatest players. The Hall of Famer was an eight-time All-Star with the Sixers and single-handily led the team to multiple playoff appearances. The 6-foot star even carried the team to the 2001 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers.

The 11-time All-Star hasn't been much involved with the team despite his contributions to the franchise. According to Iverson, he wishes to have a significant part of the organization, similar to how other former players have been involved with their former teams.

"My role there is nowhere near what I think it's supposed to be," Iverson said. "I love Philadelphia so much, and I love that organization for everything they did for me. They made me a household name. I just love what they did for me.

"Besides what I did for them when I was playing, I was to still give them more of what I have.

AI said that he doesn't intend on coaching, but would enjoy having a behind-the-scenes job.

"Obviously, talk to players about what's going on and be there for them if they want to talk to me about anything. I want to be there for any type of advice I can give. Like, if they needed my help with anything, anything that Allen Iverson can do, that's what I want to do ... just anything that I have. As a basketball savant, use me."

Iverson also said that he gets jealous seeing other organizations hire former franchise players to be involved with the team's future. His eagerness could result in him getting hired by the Sixers soon.

Allen Iverson's feelings about Philly haven't changed

Despite the amount of time he's been out of the league, Allen Iverson still draws attention from the crowd. That's especially so in Philly, where he was viewed as a hero during his playing days with the Sixers.

According to the Hall of Famer, the feeling he had when he first arrived in the city remains the same. Dating to this summer, Iverson said that he enjoys being in the city. His relationship with the fans hasn't changed one bit, and he bragged about the connection he had with the fans and the people of Philadelphia.

