Philippines vs Dominican Republic FIBA World Cup 2023, August 25: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

The Philippines, one of three host countries in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, will open its campaign against the Dominican Republic. After a winless stint four years ago in China, the Filipinos will be hoping to make the Central American team its first victim in the tournament.

Jordan Clarkson will be the man to watch for among the Filipinos. The Utah Jazz guard has long wanted to represent the country in a big tournament. The World Cup should offer him that as playing in front of 50K plus supporters should help boost the team's performance.

JuneMar Fajardo, Kai Sotto, Scottie Thompson and Dwight Ramos are the other names to watch out for from the host country.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Standing in the host country’s way is the Dominican Republic which got a huge boost with the participation of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns hasn’t played for the national team since 2013 and his return has been greeted with excitement. He joins a squad that has Victor Liz, Eloy Vargas, Luis Mendoza, Justin Minaya and Lester Quinones.

Philippines vs. Dominican Republic game details

Date: August 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM ET (8:00 PM PH time)

Venue: Philippine Arena (Bulacan, Philippines)

After months of preparation the Philippines and the Dominican Republic will dive into the competition following the Italy vs. Angola opening tiff. Filipino fans will be hoping their national team will do much better than their performances in China where they were winless in three games.

The crowd will be behind the host team but the players will have to give their fans something to be cheering for against their highly-touted opponents. Jordan Clarkson will spearhead the charge as the team looks to get its first World Cup win since 2014 when they beat Senegal.

Where to watch

The game will be available via FIBA’s official streaming channel Courtside 1891. ONE SPORTS + in the host nation will also air the game live. ESPN Plus Live will also feature the said match.

Expand Tweet

What to expect in the Philippines vs. Dominican Republic game

Expect the fans to be looking at NBA talents Jordan Clarkson and Karl-Anthony Towns to put on a show. Filipinos love basketball but they love the game even more if their team puts everything on the floor.

The 55,000 arena is sold out. The Dominicans will have to try to keep the noise out as they try to start their campaign with a big win against the host nation.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)