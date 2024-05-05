“Philly isn’t good enough” - 76ers insider lays bare harsh criticism after disappointing season

The Philadelphia 76ers in the Joel Embiid era have always run into "close but no cigar" situations in their playoff appearances, featuring different rosters but leading to the same disappointing result of a playoff exit. This postseason isn't anything different, as Sixers insider Keith Pompey shared a strong criticism of the team following its 118-115 Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

It's common for a fanbase to maintain a hopeful mentality despite all the shortcomings in the NBA playoffs, especially when they have the 2023 MVP on their roster. However, the Sixers will continue this postseason from their couches and television as they await the start of the 2024-25 season for a fresh start.

"The future is always spun to be bright in Sixersland," Pompey wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Maybe that's a way to maintain hope and interest in a franchise where the reality has remained the same: Philly isn't good enough. The Sixers are what their postseason finishes say they are: A team with a second-round ceiling — and it didn't even reach that this season."

This isn't to say that the team hasn't had its chances. The 76ers were in a strong position to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019 but came up short due to an incredible game-winning shot from the Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard that took its time bouncing inside the ring until it fell through.

Last year was even more frustrating as the 76ers entered their home court with a commanding 3-2 series lead against the Boston Celtics in the second round. Joel Embiid was the MVP at the time, and his team secured a 115-103 Game 5 win at Boston's TD Garden.

However, Jayson Tatum came to the rescue during the final minutes of Game 6 to follow it up with a 51-point Game 7 performance that sent the Philadelphia 76ers packing home.

Despite starting the 2023-24 regular season strong, due to a new tandem in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, including the new coaching philosophies instilled by Nick Nurse, the team ran into a huge injury bug from Embiid that hampered their progress. Philadelphia went on a 16-27 record without its star player.

The 76ers often relied on the services of Tyrese Maxey and their supporting cast of players, but their depth was consistently put to the test as it often highlighted its lackluster components without the presence of the towering big man.

Joel Embiid disappointed with final outcome of 76ers-Knicks Round 1 series

To come back near the end of the season and cross over to the 2024 NBA Playoffs brings with it a certain level of hope that things might actually turn out differently this time. This is what the availability of Joel Embiid brought to the fanbase as the Sixers were set to face the second-seed New York Knicks in the quarterfinal round.

However, even with the presence of the seven-time NBA All-Star, the 76ers' efforts were still not enough to upset the higher-seeded team, as the Philadelphia 76ers exited the postseason in six games. Following the disappointing loss, Embiid was certainly not pleased with the outcome, as per Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

"I mean, it sucks to lose," Embiid said. "The goal is to win a championship. Anytime that doesn't happen, that's all I care about. I don't care if I got to the second round. That does not mean anything to me. We just didn't accomplish what we wanted to. ... We had a lot of different circumstances. It's also exciting to look at the future..."

When it comes to elite competitors in the NBA, such as Joel Embiid, participation in the playoffs without any championships to show for it doesn't amount to much in the grand scheme of things.

Embiid only played in 39 games this season, having been set back by a lateral meniscus injury after Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his knee as he dove for the loose ball on Feb. 1.

Before the injury, the 76ers star averaged 34.7 points (52.9% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range), 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.