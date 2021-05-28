Phoenix Suns 95-109 LA Lakers: LeBron James leads a home victory in Game 3; here are the 5 major talking points from the match

The LA Lakers took a 2-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series with a 109-95 victory. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way for the Purple and Gold, who came into the series as the seventh seed going up against the second seed.

Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns was the first NBA Playoff game at Staples Center for the LA Lakers since 2013 and the first playoff win since 2012.

The game began with the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns struggling from the field in the first half, with the former making only 3-of-16 (18.8%) from behind the arc, while the Suns hit just 4-of-13 (30.8%). It was an ugly shooting performance by both teams overall, which was highlighted by their issues at the 3-point line. The half ended at 43-40 with the Lakers barely in the lead.

Eventually, the LA Lakers got their groove in the second half while the Phoenix Suns continued to miss shots both inside and out.

Check out the five talking points from the game:

#1 LeBron James vs Jae Crowder

LeBron James and Jae Crowder have faced each other in the NBA Playoffs several times. Back when James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he faced Crowder twice in the playoffs.

Then in the 2020 NBA Finals with the LA Lakers, James defeated Crowder’s Miami Heat in the Finals. There was absolutely no love lost between these two as they went head-to-head on several occasions in Game 3.

At one point, the LA Lakers forward entertained the crowd at Staples Center while facing his Phoenix Suns counterpart by going between his legs several times before taking a shot.

The four-time MVP had his way with the Phoenix Suns swingman in this game, highlighted by a spin move and reverse layup to cap off the Showtime play. James had 21 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

#2 Anthony Davis exploded in the third

Devin Booker #1 puts up a shot over Anthony Davis #3.

Anthony Davis poured it on in the third quarter, scoring 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. He attacked the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton who defended Davis admirably, but there was little that anyone could do to stop the rampaging forward from the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers star was aggressive from the start, going to the basket repeatedly and getting to the line several times once again. Overall, he made 12-of-14 free throws and had 34 points to go along with 11 rebounds for the game against the Phoenix Suns.

#3 Deandre Ayton is a beast

Where would the Phoenix Suns be without Deandre Ayton? This is easily a 3-0 lead by the LA Lakers if not for the strong play of the 6-foot-11 center. Between Andre Drummond and Ayton, it’s the Suns center who is dominating the matchup. In Games 1 and 2, he made 21-of-24 attempts. In this game, he made 11-of-15 shots from the field, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

If the Phoenix Suns had found him more often in the second half, this game would not have ended with a double-digit win by the LA Lakers at least. His imposing presence really kept the Lakers at bay, whether on offense or on defense.

#4 Devin Booker struggles from the field

Devin Booker #1 handles the ball.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had a sensational first two games of the series, but Game 3 was another matter. Booker shot 6-of-19 from the field and often seemed to force his shots. Despite scoring 19 points, Booker was practically a liability on the perimeter.

As his frustrations mounted, the Phoenix Suns guard committed a flagrant foul 2 on the LA Lakers' Dennis Schroder in the final minute of the game and was automatically ejected.

#5 Injured stars from Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers

Chris Paul #3 handles the ball against Dennis Schroder #17.

Anthony Davis joined Chris Paul on the walking wounded list. Davis had a chasedown block on Devin Booker that left the LA Lakers big man hobbling in the second quarter. He wasn’t subbed out but he would limp at times during the game. His teammate, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, was also limping in the third quarter after getting hit on the thigh by a Suns player.

Chris Paul would continue to get treatment for his right shoulder when he wasn’t on the floor. That shoulder injury affected his shooting, as the Phoenix Suns guard missed several mid-range jumpers and a free throw after leading the league in shooting percentage at the line (93.4%).

Ultimately, it’s Paul’s injury that has hampered his team’s success. He played just 27 minutes and had seven points, five rebounds and six assists.

