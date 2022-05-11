Video: "She got hit in the back of the head and then beer was spilled on her" - Phoenix Suns forward reveals horrible experience his girlfriend had to endure during the 2021 NBA Finals 

Throughout the NBA playoffs, there have been a handful of incidents involving fan behavior. That reached a new level Sunday in the midst of the Phoenix Suns squaring off against the Dallas Mavericks.

As the game ensued, a fan was removed from his seat. It later came out that the person had attacked members of Chris Paul's family. The All-Star guard did not hide his feelings, as he had words for the fan while he was being escorted out of the arena.

Apparently, this is not the first time the Phoenix Suns have had issues regarding fans in an away arena. Following the incident, Suns sixth man Cam Johnson opened up about a similar situation he went through last year.

While the Phoenix Suns were in Milwaukee facing the Bucks in the NBA Finals, Johnson's girlfriend was the victim of harassment from the home fans. Johnson said:

"She got hit in the back of the head and then beer was spilled on her."

While Paul caught glimpses of what unfolded in Dallas, Johnson did not find out about his girlfriend until after the game. Given that she was just an innocent bystander, it really upset the Suns' wing that she had to endure such a thing.

"It's frustrating... It's so wrong on so many levels. It's just harassment."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Cam Johnson recalls his girlfriend having bad experience with fans during last year's #NBAPlayoffs "She got hit in the back of the head and then beer was spilled on her and it was kind of a big scene and it really frustrated me."Cam Johnson recalls his girlfriend having bad experience with fans during last year's #NBAFinals in Milwaukee. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs 2022 "She got hit in the back of the head and then beer was spilled on her and it was kind of a big scene and it really frustrated me." Cam Johnson recalls his girlfriend having bad experience with fans during last year's #NBAFinals in Milwaukee. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/cgJd8Rmhce

Phoenix Suns becoming villains of the NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Game 2

Both of these instances are tragic and no player's family should have to worry about being attacked when watching their loved ones at work. Seeing as the Suns continue to be the victims, it could be an indicator as to how they are seen around the rest of the league.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Chris Paul was not happy. Chris Paul was not happy. 😳 https://t.co/gTLfzA9mXi

After making it all the way to the finals last year, Phoenix reached a new level in 2022.

They came out of the gates strong and never looked back. Led by Coach of the Year Monty Williams, the Suns won an astonishing 64 games this season, almost 10 more than the next highest win total.

Based on how they take care of business on a nightly basis, it's not surprising that fans across the league are starting to sour on the Suns. Chris Paul's reputation of being a pest on the court could also play a factor in this.

Reaching juggernaut status this season, the Suns may have also become villains in the NBA. Now this is no excuse for how opposing fans have acted towards their families, but it could explain why these instances keep popping up.

Edited by Adam Dickson