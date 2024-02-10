Phoenix Suns Free Agency News: Jusuf Nurkic openly courts hot buyout target for contenders 

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic wants free agent Danilo Gallinari to join them at The Valley as they try to win a first-ever NBA title in the ongoing NBA season.

The 29-year-old Bosnian star took to X, formerly Twitter, to make a pitch to "Gallo" in considering the Suns as a possible next destination after being waived by the Detroit Pistons.

Jusuf Nurkic was brief and direct in his post:

“Brate @gallinari8888”

Many viewed the post as the big man recruiting players who could help the Suns (31-21) in their championship push.

Gallinari has played 32 games this season and averaged 7.3 points on 45.1% shooting and 35.5% from 3, to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

He previously played for the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Pistons last month.

By becoming a free agent, Gallinari joined a host of players who contending teams may be interested in getting as they make a stronger push moving forward.

The list also includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Marcus Morris Sr., Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph and Robin Lopez.

As for Jusuf Nurkic, he leads the Suns in rebounds this season with 10.2 boards, which he partners with 12.0 points and 3.7 assists in 27.4 minutes across 49 games.

Phoenix Suns coach sings praises of Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic may be playing behind the Phoenix Suns’ resident superstars but his value to the team is undeniable on both ends of the court. Head coach Frank Vogel moved to highlight that recently, underscoring that the big man fits well in what they are trying to accomplish.

The first-year Suns coach gave his thoughts on the "Bosnian Beast" and the important role he plays for the team in a report that came out on Forbes:

“‘Nurk’ has been wonderful. I couldn’t speak loudly enough about the role he has played. The guy is doing what is asked of him, without the need to get more shots or more touches or anything like that.”

Apart from his steady numbers, Nurkic has complemented the play of resident superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Nurkic found his way to Phoenix as part of the three-team deal in the offseason involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Under the deal, the Bucks received future Hall-of-Famer Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday – along with an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from Milwaukee – as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030. Portland also got Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from Phoenix.

The Suns, meanwhile, received Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from Portland while Grayson Allen joined from the Bucks.

Phoenix (31-21) is currently fifth in the Western Conference.

