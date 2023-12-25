Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 25): Latest on Grayson Allen, Bradley Beal's status

Bradley Beal will still be out for the Phoenix Suns as they take on the Dallas Mavericks in the nightcap of a five-game NBA schedule on Christmas Day. Beal remains sidelined for one more week as he recovers from his latest ankle injury. The Suns will re-evaluate Beal's status at the start of the new year.

With Bradley Beal out, Grayson Allen has taken over the starting guard spot for the Suns, and he is cleared from any injury, making him available against the Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns' injury report for their game against the Mavs is loaded, as Yuta Watanabe, Eric Gordon, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee are also in it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lee remains out due to his rehabilitation from a surgically repaired knee, while Nurkic, although without an injury, will miss the Christmas night game for personal reasons.

The good news, however, is that Watanabe, who sprained his right finger, Gordon and Okogie, both with hip injuries, are listed as "probable" for the Dallas matchup, which would sound good news for the Suns' wing rotation.

What happened to Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal?

Bradley Beal injured his right ankle just five minutes into the Phoenix Suns' game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15, and the Suns decided to sideline him for at least two weeks.

Grayson Allen got the starting shooting guard position for the Suns, and he did fine from long-range in their last game against the Sacramento Kings.

Grayson Allen's stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Grayson Allen had 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block for the Phoenix Suns in their last outing against the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns with 28 points on 9 of 14 field goals, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Devin Booker contributed 24 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

However, with a score of 120-105, the Sacramento Kings took home the pre-Christmas win following brilliant showings from Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray.

Sabonis finished with a triple-double of 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, while Fox added 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Murray contributed 21 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Bradley Beal-less Phoenix Suns return home for their Christmas night clash against the Dallas Mavericks, who also miss a superstar guard in Kyrie Irving.