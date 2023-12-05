Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 5): Latest update on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's availability

The Phoenix Suns are scheduled to visit Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday and face the LA Lakers in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Suns earned their way into the knockout rounds despite injuries to stars like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Let's look at the latest Phoenix Suns injury report for Dec. 5.

There are three players on the Suns' injury report for Tuesday's game – Beal, Eric Gordon and Damion Lee. Beal is out due to a strained lower back that has limited him to just three games this season. Booker is expected to play after missing a game on Dec. 1 because of a minor sprained right ankle.

Meanwhile, Lee is still recovering from a torn right meniscus. He underwent surgery in the offseason and there's still no timetable for his return. Gordon remains questionable with a right knee contusion that kept him from playing against the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday.

The Phoenix Suns qualified for the knockout rounds of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament via wildcard. The Suns finished second behind the LA Lakers in West Group A with a 3-1 record after four group-stage games.

Phoenix was tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Suns earned the West wildcard spot because they had the better point differential 34-0. They will face the Lakers on the road in a must-watch matchup on Tuesday night.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game preview

LeBron James of the LA Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns

NBA fans waited five years for LeBron James and Kevin Durant to finally face each other earlier this season. The two superstars will continue to spoil fans with their third matchup on Tuesday night at Crypto.com as the LA Lakers host the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers won the first two games of the season against the Suns. James and Anthony Davis combined for 51 points to overcome a 30-point performance from Durant on Oct. 26 to get the 100-95 win. KD had to do a lot of heavy lifting since Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were out for that game.

Beal was available in their second meeting on Nov. 10 in a group stage game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. He had 24 points to complement Durant's 38, but it was not enough to prevent the 122-119 loss. "The King" had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Lakers.

