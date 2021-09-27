Phoenix Suns suffer blow with Devin Booker set to miss part of training camp

The Phoenix Suns are all set to start training camp without their star youngster Devin Booker. After an impressive 2020-21 season, the Valley of the Suns are gearing up for training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season. But with this freshly reported news, it seems the Suns camp will begin their upcoming preseason with a handicap.

The nature of the report that has come from the Phoenix camp is ambiguous at the moment. Devin Booker is in the midst of it but the actual cause is still uncertain. According to Shams Charania, an NBA analyst for The Athletic and Stadium, Booker will miss training camp. He reported the news via his Twitter account.

Charania wrote: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will miss time to start training camp this upcoming week due to health and safety protocols.

This comes as a blow to the Pheonix Suns. With Devin Booker missing media day and camp, things have not started for the team on a positive note. As per the report, the reason for the two-time All-Star's absence is listed under health and safety protocols.

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals

Devin Booker is an exceptional player. His presence on Team Phoenix's roster makes them one of the best teams in not just their conference but the entire league. Along with Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Booker was able to help his team reach the NBA Finals in 2020-21.

With 51 wins and 21 losses, the Phoenix Suns team were seeded second in the 2021-22 season. Their win-loss record was second best in the entire league, only behind the Donovan Mitchell-led Utah Jazz. The Suns carried their incredible performance forward into the playoffs and defeated many formidable opponents.

In the first round, the Phoenix Suns thwarted LeBron and Co. 4-2. In the conference semifinals, they met the Denver Nuggets but won the series without losing a single game. They again won the Western Conference Finals against the LA Clippers squad, ensuring a berth in the 2020-21 NBA Finals. However, they lost the finals series to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Karan @karanjn2 Most Midrange (9-22 ft) makes since the start of the 2019-20 season (with midrange efficiency):



1. Chris Paul- 477 (52.5% FG)

2. Devin Booker- 451 (48.9%)

3. Demar Derozan- 449 (46.9%)

4. Kris Middleton- 378 (49.9%)

5. Kawhi Leonard- 359 (45.6%)

6. Brandon Ingram- 343 (45.3%) Most Midrange (9-22 ft) makes since the start of the 2019-20 season (with midrange efficiency):



Booker's role was crucial in the Phoenix Suns playoffs series. He played 22 games in his first postseason series and averaged an incredible 27.3 points per game. Often compared to Kobe Bryant, the Suns' Number 1 was a brilliant scoring asset for his team. He was able to create his own plays, put up phenomenal mid-range shooting numbers and bombard opponents with his fearless shot attempts.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar