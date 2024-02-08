The Phoenix Suns are rumored to have made a beeline for Kevin Durant's former teammate, Royce O'Neal, as the trade deadline clock winds down.

The Brooklyn Nets forward has been one of the players in the trade chatter. According to recent reports, the Suns have been looking to beef up their frontcourt and O'Neale's defense is just what they would need to make their defense a bit more watertight as they look to make a playoff bid and a deeper run in the postseason.

According to James Jones, there was a package in store.

"The Phoenix Suns have proposed a trade to Brooklyn, offering Nassir Little and two second-round picks for Royce O’Neale."

O'Neale has also been linked with the LA Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but now the Suns have entered the bid as they are on the lookout for a 3-and-D wing to provide more depth behind the 'Big 3' of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Does Royce O'Neal fit with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns?

Royce O'Neale to the Phoenix Suns is a seamless fit considering that the forward can be a dominant defensive presence and is versatile enough to play any frontcourt position. Add to this the fact that he shares hardwood chemistry with Kevin Durant.

A reliable 3-and-D wing, O'Neale is a defensive threat when he is on the floor and is known to be a great locker-room presence. He just might be one of the ideal players the Suns can use. This season, the forward is averaging 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Talking about the rumors surrounding him and his next potential destination, O'Neale said he was not channeling his focus on the trade buzz.

“I don’t pay attention to it. Come in and play basketball, play video games, take my mind off [outside factors] with whatever I’ve got to. Don’t fall into the distractions.”

In return, the Suns have Nassir Little to offer. The 6'6" athletic wing has not seen a lot of minutes for Phoenix, but he was a key name on the Portland Trail Blazers side.

The Suns have been regarded as title contenders this season. Following a rocky start, they have made a massive surge and are 30-21 and placed fifth in the West. Phoenix has been on a two-game winning streak.

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the teams to beat this season, and the 'Big 3' have finally shown their potent offense, making them favorites to win their maiden title. Only time will tell if they get an O'Neale boost.

