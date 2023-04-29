Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets injury report: Game-1 2023 Western Conference Semi-finals (April 29, 2023)

The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets do not have anyone on their respective injury reports, a rarity in the NBA today. Both teams will have their full complement of players on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

There were concerns that Phoenix may have a superstar who may be dealing with something due to the high playing time of their best players. Devin Booker is averaging 43.8 MPG, Kevin Durant is at 43.2 MPG and Chris Paul at 38.5 MPG.

Given the injury history of the trio, some basketball fans were worried that one or all three of them could appear on the injury report. Fortunately, the Suns have a clean sheet on that end.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet No one on the Suns injury report for Game 1 tomorrow No one on the Suns injury report for Game 1 tomorrow

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have been fairly healthy throughout their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jamal Murray is averaging 38.4 MPG but he seems to have fully recovered from the ACL injury that sidelined him last season.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind No one on the injury report for either the Suns or Nuggets ahead of tomorrow's Game 1. No one on the injury report for either the Suns or Nuggets ahead of tomorrow's Game 1.

Game 1 on Saturday night should be an all-out war between two healthy teams who are legit title contenders.

Phoenix Suns Lineup & Denver Nuggets Lineup

Neither the Phoenix Suns nor the Denver Nuggets have any player on the injury report.

With no injury report to consider, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams could have his pick of players. He will most certainly stick to the big guns who have been nearly unbeatable over the last few weeks.

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Torrey Craig should be the names that are locked in to start. Josh Okogie will be the first man off the bench.

Bismack Biyombo, Cameron Payne, T.J. Warren, Terrence Ross, Jock Landale, Damion Lee, Ish Wainwright and Darius Bazley are all available if needed.

Phoenix Suns @Suns Getting to work in the Mile High City. Getting to work in the Mile High City. https://t.co/hBLOdlvM6K

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Denver Nuggets' injury report is also clean. Coach Mike Malone should retain his usual starters for Game 1 of the series against the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter and Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope should be shoo-ins as starters. Denver's bench is quite deep. Malone can call on Jeff Green, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, Thomas Bryant, Reggie Jackson, DeAndre Jordan, Peyton Watson and Ish Smith.

Both teams have the star power to draw the crowds, but it may be the depth between the two teams that could decide the series.

