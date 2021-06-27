Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Who won the NBA game last night, match summary, and more | June 26th, 2021

The Phoenix Suns are now just one win away from reaching their first NBA Finals since the 1993 NBA Playoffs, after they defeated the LA Clippers to take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Conference Finals last night.

Both teams were solid defensively, which led to the game being a low-scoring affair as the Suns won the tie 84-80. Both teams shot under 40% from the floor on the night.

Deandre Ayton was the most valuable player for the Phoenix Suns as he tallied 19 points, 22 rebounds and 4 blocks to lead his team to a win. Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Chris Paul struggled with their shooting yet again. But the duo were still able to tally 25 and 18 points, respectively, despite shooting a combined 14-of-44 from the floor.

How about Deandre Ayton tonight?!?! Guess there’s still a place for *those* kinds of skilled big guys. Monster performance. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 27, 2021

For the LA Clippers, it was Paul George who tallied the most points (23), rebounds (16) and assists (6) on the night. But it still wasn't enough as the Clippers failed to take the lead despite being down by just 1 point four times in the fourth quarter. Ty Lue's men failed to tie or take the lead throughout the game.

Phoenix Suns dominate in the first half as LA Clippers struggle to find their shooting rhythm

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

The Phoenix Suns showed more urgency and intent in the first half of the match compared to the LA Clippers. They were able to get to their spots and make shots, which helped them claim a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Deandre Ayton led the charge with 11 points in that stretch, shooting 4-of-5 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the foul line. The Suns made 50% of their attempts, while the Clippers were only able to convert 25% of their attempts in that quarter.

The LA Clippers' struggles continued in the second quarter as they shot 31% from the floor and were only able to get to the foul line five times. The Phoenix Suns capitalized on that and continued to build pressure with some solid offensive plays. The two teams went into the locker room at halftime with Monty Williams' side leading 50-36.

LA Clippers fight back in the second half; Phoenix Suns refuse to back down

The LA Clippers have been one of the most resilient teams in the NBA this season and the third quarter of Game 4 is a great testament to that. They clicked at both ends of the floor, shooting 11-of-20 from the field in that stretch. The Clippers outscored the Phoenix Suns 30-19, which helped them cut the lead to one point, with 10 minutes left in the match.

They attacked the paint more and were able to draw fouls with ease as they attempted 11 free throws in that period. At that stage, the LA Clippers looked like they were about to tie their third consecutive series 2-2 in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

However, they once again struggled to close out a game, which has been a problem for them for the entire season. The LA Clippers shot 3-of-19 from the field in the fourth and were 0-for-12 with the opportunity to score a game-tying or go-ahead basket in that period.

The Clippers shot 0-12 in the 4th quarter on shots that could've tied the game or taken the lead.



That's the most such attempts without a make in the 4th quarter of a game over the last 25 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/lIpSx7FRKU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 27, 2021

The Phoenix Suns weren't impressive either, as they shot just 4-of-19 from the floor in the fourth, which makes it a tougher pill to swallow for Ty Lue's men as they couldn't take advantage of their opponent's struggles. Chris Paul hit 5-of-6 free throws and 3-of-4 in the last minute to seal the win for his team.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers shot 21-of-32 from the foul line in the game, which played a major role in their loss.

Final Score: Phoenix Suns 84-80 LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns’ Top Performers

Devin Booker 25p, 9-of-11 FT

25p, 9-of-11 FT Deandre Ayton 19p, 22r, 4b, 8-of-14 FG

19p, 22r, 4b, 8-of-14 FG Chris Paul 18p, 7a, 9-of-11 FT

LA Clippers’ Top Performers

Paul George 23p,16r, 6a

23p,16r, 6a Reggie Jackson 20p, 5a

20p, 5a Ivica Zubac 13p, 14r, 5-of-8 FG

