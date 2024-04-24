Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are back at it again on Tuesday for Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead after a 120-95 win in Game 1, led by Anthony Edwards' 33-point performance.

Edwards was simply unstoppable in Game 1, even talking a lot of trash on Kevin Durant during their third-quarter run. Durant was also brilliant for the Suns with 31 points, but the rest of the team was in a funk.

Game 2 of the series remains at the Target Center in Minnesota. The Suns would want to steal homecourt advantage from the Timberwolves before the series heads to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Scores for Game 2

Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Scores

Devin Booker did not have a pretty game, but he led the Phoenix Suns in scoring with 20 points.

He shot 6-for-13, but had six turnovers and folded out of the game. Kevin Durant finished with 18 points, while Jusuf Nurkic added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- K. Durant 18 6 2 1 1 2 3 41 6-15 0-2 6-7 -24 J. Nurkic 10 14 4 0 0 3 4 31 5-11 0-1 0-2 -21 B. Beal 14 4 6 0 0 4 2 42 6-17 2-4 0-0 -11 G. Allen 3 3 0 1 0 1 2 17 1-2 1-2 0-0 3 D. Booker 20 3 5 2 0 6 6 42 6-13 1-6 7-8 -24 R. O'Neale 0 4 1 0 0 2 3 17 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 D. Eubanks 8 2 0 2 0 1 1 17 4-8 0-0 0-0 9 D. Roddy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 J. Okogie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 N. Little 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2-3 1-2 0-0 5 B. Bol 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 E. Gordon 15 3 1 1 0 0 1 23 5-9 3-5 2-2 -7 T. Young DNP I. Thomas DNP

Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats and Box Scores

Anthony Edwards struggled shooting the ball in Game 2, but many of his teammates stepped up.

Jaden McDaniels had a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Mike Conley put up 18 points, four boards and four dimes.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- J. McDaniels 25 8 3 1 0 1 3 41 10-17 2-4 3-4 24 R. Gobert 18 9 2 3 1 1 2 39 6-8 0-0 6-7 12 K. Towns 12 8 1 1 0 4 4 24 3-7 1-4 5-5 16 M. Conley 18 4 4 2 0 2 0 32 7-13 3-6 1-1 13 A. Edwards 15 5 8 3 1 3 4 38 3-12 2-6 7-8 15 T.J. Warren 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 L. Garza 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 N. Reid 5 2 0 0 0 1 2 17 1-5 0-3 3-4 0 M. Morris 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 10 1-4 0-3 0-0 -14 J. McLaughlin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 N. Alexander-Walker 10 2 5 1 0 1 2 31 4-10 1-4 1-1 14 W. Moore Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 K. Anderson DNP J. Minott DNP L. Miller DNP

Minnesota Timberwolves take 2-0 lead over Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards did not have a great Game 2 for the Minnesota Timberwolves unlike in Game 1. Edwards went 3-for-12 and finished with just 15 points. He facilitated and made his teammates better, with eight assists on the night.

Jaden McDaniels was the hero for the Timberwolves, as he scored the most points in the game. McDaniels is not known for his scoring, but he had many great opportunities and looks the entire night. He took them and helped Minnesota protect homecourt.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns controlled the game in the first half but faded away late in the third quarter. They let the Timberwolves build a lead to end the period and had no answer for most of the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant was hounded by McDaniels, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker was all over Devin Booker the entire game. The Suns also lost Grayson Allen to a sprained right ankle in the second quarter after stepping on Mike Conley's foot. Allen was dealing with an ankle injury, so Phoenix will need someone to step up.

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Footprint Center, with the Suns' fanbase ready for their team to win both games. The Suns dominated the Timberwolves in the regular season, but it seems like a different story in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback