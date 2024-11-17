  • home icon
  Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 17, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 17, 2024

By Mike Murillo
Modified Nov 17, 2024 09:30 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 17, 2024 (Photo from NBA.com)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 17, 2024 (Photo from NBA.com)

The Phoenix Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (Nov. 17) in a battle of top Western Conference squads at the Target Center in Minneapolis. It is also a rematch of the first-round playoff showdown the two had last season, which the Wolves claimed by way of a sweep .

Currently in the middle of a packed West bracket, the two teams are in the process of building an early foundation for their campaign in the ongoing season, which they are looking to fortify with a win their scheduled match.

Phoenix (9-4) comes into the game, losing back to back, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. They have slowed down after starting their campaign 8-1. Minnesota (7-6), for its part, is coming off a win in its last game over the Sacramento Kings, which halted a three-game losing streak.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, predicted starting lineups, betting tips, odds, and prediction

The game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be available to fans with an active NBA League Pass subscription.

Here's a look at the odds for the game as listed at the time of writing:

TeamsSpreadTotal (o/u)Moneyline
Phoenix Suns+7.5o220.5 (-110)+220
Minnesota Timberwolves-7.5u220.5 (-110)-272

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Phoenix Suns are currently grappling with Kevin Durant's absence, as he is expected to be out for another week with a left calf strain. His absence has considerably affected the attack of his team on both ends.

In the absence of 'KD,' Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are trying to hold the fort, with much-needed help coming from the returning Josh Okogie as well as point guard Tyus Jones and center Jusuf Nurkic.

Against the Timberwolves, the Suns is expected to be undermanned once more, with Beal, Nurkic and Grayson Allen potentially not suiting up because of injuries.

Minnesota, for its part, continues to have a healthy roster, led by All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, along with regulars Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley. Providing solid help from the bench are Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Depth is something the Timberwolves are going to exploit as they try to make it back-to-back wins in their short stop at home.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

With the Suns set to miss a number of players for the Timberwolves game, the starting lineup should like this.

PositionPlayers
Point GuardTyus Jones
Shooting GuardDevin Booker
Small ForwardRyan Dunn
Power ForwardJosh Okogie
CenterOso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov. 17): Kevin Durant (left calf strain) out indefinitely; Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) out indefinitely; Bradley Beal (calf) day-to-day; Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle sprain) day-to-day; and Grayson Allen (hamstring) day-to-day.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, should start with their usual crew.

PositionPlayers
Point GuardMike Conley
Shooting GuardAnthony Edwards
Small Forward Jaden McDaniels
Power ForwardJulius Randle
CenterRudy Gobert

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Devin Booker being the lone All-Star available for the Suns is a high pick to score the first goal for the game, entering the contest he has the best odds at +400. He is followed by Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards and Ryan Dunn at +600.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

With the Suns short-handed, the Timberwolves should have their way against the visiting side at home on Sunday.

Expect Phoenix though to still come out fighting and try to make things happen especially in the early goings. But with limited pieces to draw from, they may be hard-pressed to keep in step with Minnesota as the game progresses and eventually slump to the defeat.

Edited by Debasish
