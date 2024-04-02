Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments as Devin Booker goes off (April 1) 

Monday's NBA spotlight game unfolded in Louisiana as the Phoenix Suns collided with the New Orleans Pelicans. With the playoffs looming, both teams geared up for a pivotal showdown. Phoenix, victorious in their initial encounter, aimed to maintain their unbeaten record against the Pelicans and secure the season series win.

Led by the dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the visiting team surged ahead with an explosive start. "Book," showcased his versatility by either orchestrating plays or making clutch baskets, while Durant provided crucial support with well-timed shots. Within the first 12 minutes, Phoenix dominated the court, establishing a commanding 46-28 lead over the Pelicans.

Following a subdued first quarter, Zion Williamson displayed increased assertiveness in the subsequent period. Alongside Trey Murphy III, Williamson attempted to spark a response for the Pelicans, but their efforts fell short. Despite their endeavors, New Orleans struggled to contain the offensive onslaught from Booker and the Suns, as they encountered challenges in defending.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Booker concluded the first half with an impressive 37 points, while Kevin Durant added 16, leading the charge for the Suns. With their dominant performance, Phoenix established a commanding 74-54 lead as both teams headed into the halftime break.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans top highlights and viral moments

#5. Herbert Jones leads defense to offense

Jones demonstrated exceptional anticipation by intercepting Grayson Allen's bounce pass from inside the arc. With a well-timed poke, he disrupted the pass and initiated a fast break, allowing Zion Williamson to push the ball up the court. Williamson then found Trey Murphy, who finished the sequence with an emphatic dunk.

Expand Tweet

#4. Devin Booker leaves Trey Murphy dancing

Devin Booker initiated his drive from the right wing, maneuvering left towards the basket. As Murphy attempted to impede his progress by sealing off the drive, Booker executed a swift spin move, leaving Murphy trailing behind.

With Murphy rendered helpless near the low block, Booker elevated for a fadeaway mid-range shot.

Expand Tweet

#3. Bradley Beal with an acrobatic finish

In a critical moment, the Pelicans opted to double-team Booker, leaving Bradley Beal open. Beal received the ball at the left wing and wasted no time attacking the scrambling Pelicans defense. With a burst of speed and agility, he executed an acrobatic layup to secure the basket.

Expand Tweet

#2. Devin Booker hits fadeaway 3

Devin Booker unquestionably dominated the court, effortlessly scoring from all angles, leaving the Pelicans scrambling for defensive solutions.

One standout moment was a remarkable 3-pointer, where he executed a between-the-legs dribble, followed by a fadeaway shot from 30 feet. Booker pulled off the shot despite Herbert Jones' tenacious defense, widely regarded as their best defender.

Expand Tweet

#1. Devin Booker hits his seventh 3-pointer

The combination of Devin Booker and Jusuf Nurkic in the pick-and-roll proved highly effective, with Booker often finding himself open for scoring opportunities. With Jonas Valanciunas opting to play the drop defense, Booker capitalized on the space created.

As Booker came off the screen set by Nurkic, Herbert Jones aggressively overplayed defense, even making contact with Booker during his shot attempt. Despite the tough contest, Booker managed to sink a difficult 3-pointer, his seventh of the night.

Expand Tweet

In the end on Monday, the Suns managed to beat the hosts, 124-111.