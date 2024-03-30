Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder Game results and highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 29)

The Phoenix Suns aimed to secure their inaugural victory of the season against the OKC Thunder as they played on their adversaries' home turf.

Despite falling short in their previous two matchups, Phoenix was determined to reverse the trend in Friday's clash. With the Suns' Big Three given the green light to hit the court, optimism soared regarding their prospects of snapping the streak.

OKC started the game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been sidelined due to a quadriceps injury. Without their star player, they relied heavily on their defensive prowess to contain the Suns. The first quarter ended with the home team leading 34-32.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The injury-plagued hosts staged a remarkable surge in the second half, propelling themselves to a substantial lead. Spearheaded by Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey, the Thunder dominated the period, outscoring their opponents 36-27, and entered halftime with a commanding 70-59 advantage.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder top highlights and viral moments

#5. Chet Holmgren doing it on both sides

OKC Thunder's standout rookie, Chet Holmgren, showcased his defensive prowess by rejecting Isaiah Thomas's layup at its highest point. With remarkable agility, Holmgren swiftly dribbled the ball up to the Suns' halfcourt.

He executed a spin move around Josh Okogie, causing him to lose his footing and fall to the ground. Holmgren was able to finish the play with a running floater.

Expand Tweet

#4. Jalen Williams on defense and Aaron Wiggins on offense complete the perfect sequence

Jalen Williams delivered an emphatic rejection of Royce O'Neal's layup attempt without committing a foul, skillfully keeping the ball in play. With a quick transition, Williams located Aaron Wiggins waiting on the left wing.

Wiggins executed a difficult spin-around fadeaway shot over Bradley Beal's defense. The smooth finish capped off an impressive sequence initiated by Williams' defensive effort.

Expand Tweet

#3. Grayson Allen throws a one-handed jam

Eric Gordon spearheaded the Suns' fastbreak, capitalizing on a three-on-one advantage with Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen leading the charge ahead.

Gordon exhibited excellent court vision as he spotted Allen breaking away from the defense.

With precision, Gordon delivered a well-timed bounce pass to Allen, who had outpaced everyone in transition. Allen soared toward the rim and unleashed an emphatic dunk.

Expand Tweet

#2. Grayson Allen with the crafty finish

As the Suns' offense encountered resistance and stalled, credit to the Thunder's effective rotation and defensive strategy, Grayson Allen took matters into his own hands. Recognizing the defense's focus on denying 3-point opportunities, Allen opted for a different approach.

With assertiveness, he attacked the rim aggressively. In a display of finesse, Allen executed an incredible maneuver, maneuvering through defenders with grace and finishing the play with a remarkable acrobatic layup, providing a much-needed spark to the Suns' offense.

Expand Tweet

#1. Josh Giddey catches Phoenix Suns' defense asleep

Josh Giddey showcased his court awareness with a savvy move off an inbound pass from the sideline. He skillfully located the cutting Aaron Wiggins with a splendid skip pass, bypassing the frozen Suns defense. Wiggins capitalized on the opportunity, smoothly finishing the play with a layup.

Expand Tweet

The Thunder beat the Suns, 128-103 at home in the end.