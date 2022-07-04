Phoenix Suns Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Phoenix Suns have made advances over the last two seasons, but have lost their grip near the finish line. Last season, the Suns finished had the NBA's best record, at 64-18. However, Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks proved to be a roadblack Phoenix couldn’t surpass.

The Suns, who could be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, will be working this summer to go all the way. With Chris Paul having completed 17 seasons, time is running out on maximizing his output. That being said, preparations will begin right from the Summer League games.

The NBL @NBL DUOP DJ



Not one, not two, but three NBL22 players have been added to the



Go get it in the Valley, boys!



#NBLxNBA JLADUOPDJNot one, not two, but three NBL22 players have been added to the @Suns Summer League rosterGo get it in the Valley, boys! JLA ☀️ DUOP ☀️ DJNot one, not two, but three NBL22 players have been added to the @Suns Summer League roster Go get it in the Valley, boys!#NBLxNBA https://t.co/iTsx2KTy6m

The Suns have no draft picks to showcase, but their two-way player – Ish Wainright – will try to leave an impression. He played in 45 games last season, his first in the NBA, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game.

Phoenix Suns' roster for the Summer League

Apart from Wainwright, there are just four players on the 18-man roster with NBA experience. While Ahmad Caver, Olivier Sarr and McKinley Wright IV played in only a handful of games last season, Louis King has been around for three seasons – playing in 26 games.

Caver has played just minute (with the Indiana Pacers), but he was productive, making his only shot, in his career. King has played for the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.

While the Suns will look to identify talent that fits into their system, the youngsters will have to work their way up. The Summer League will be an opportunity for them to showcase their talent.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Iffe Lundberg isn't.



Being told about a possible deal overseas for Lundberg. Ish Wainright is on #Suns Summer League roster.Iffe Lundberg isn't.Being told about a possible deal overseas for Lundberg. Ish Wainright is on #Suns Summer League roster.Iffe Lundberg isn't.Being told about a possible deal overseas for Lundberg. https://t.co/mwgvp3IVpq

As of now, the full roster contains 18 players:

Player Name Position Brancou Badio Guard Vrenz Bleijenbergh Forward Tyson Carter Guard Ahmad Caver Guard Jehyve Floyd Center Karim Jallow Guard/Forward Louis King Forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. Center Markis McDuffie Forward Leonardo Meindl Forward Asbjørn Midtgaard Center Duop Reath Forward/Center Olivier Sarr Center Kameron Taylor Guard/Forward Dejan Vasiljevic Guard Ish Wainright Forward McKinley Wright IV Guard Kevin Zhang Forward

It will be interesting to see what kind of talent the Suns have at their disposal.

Phoenix Suns Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast 8th July 2022; 7 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers ESPN2 10th July 2022; 2:30 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards NBA TV 12th July 2022; 7 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks ESPN2 15th July 2022; 5 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings NBA TV

The Suns will start their Summer League competition with a matchup against the LA Lakers and are scheduled to play four games. The Washington Wizards will be their next opponent before they take on the Mavericks, who dethroned them from atop the Western Conference. The final scheduled matchup will be against the Kings, and their results will determine their remaining schedule.

Assistant coach Steve Scalzi will take the reins from Monty Williams for the Summer League, leading 13 rookies and five players with little experience.

The two teams with the best records from the first four games will play in the championship game on July 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far