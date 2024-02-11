“Phony GOAT talk”: Skip Bayless takes shot at LeBron James after Steph Curry brilliance vs Suns

Skip Bayless used Steph Curry's game-winning clutch effort to take a not-so-subtle shot at LeBron James after the former pulled off a stunner last-second 3-pointer to help the Golden State Warriors register a narrow 113-112 over the Phoenix Suns.

Known for his perennial tirade against James, Bayless launched yet another missile in the LA Lakers superstar's direction while lauding Curry's brilliance soon after the game on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Bayless credited Curry and wished that he had done it in Game 7 of the 2015 NBA Finals, just so that he wouldn't have to worry about James and the GOAT chatter.

What a catch-wheel-launch three to win it by Steph Curry. If only he could've made one of those in Game 7 of the 2015 Finals, I wouldn't have to put up with all this phony GOAT talk.

However, it should be worth noting that the Warriors did indeed win the 2015 NBA Finals 4-2 by getting the better of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The following season, it was payback as the Cavs, led by James, trailed 0-3 in the Finals, only to make a thorough comeback to win the championship 4-3. To add, fans were also livid with Bayless for messing up facts and also debated whether James winning a ring over Steph Curry saw him remark.

Steph Curry's heroics vs Suns keep Warriors playoff aspirations alive

Such has been the run for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors so far that every win is crucial if the team wants to make the playoffs.

For a team with championship DNA, the Dubs have struggled mightily this season. However, Curry's heroics in the final stretch on Saturday are proof that the side is still optimistic about their chances of making the postseason.

The 4x NBA champion turned the game around in the final 3.3 seconds of the game when he sunk a 29-footer to help the Warriors go 113-112 after trailing 110-112. The Suns couldn't get their shot off with just 0.7 seconds remaining. Curry finished with 0 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

The win now sees the Warriors inch closer to the .500 mark as they improved to 24-25 and are now 6-1 in their last seven games.

On his part, Curry has been on a tear, averaging 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. His last five games have seen him average 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, and he is shooting 54.0% from the field and 50.0% from the deep.

