PHOTO: Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shares adorable sun-kissed moment with daughter

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 26, 2025 10:30 GMT
Draymond Green
Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shares adorable sun-kissed moment with daughter (Image: @lovehazelrenee IG)

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, and their four-year-old daughter, Cash, enjoyed a day out in the sun on Sunday. Renee marked the day by sharing a sun-kissed selfie of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram.

"my girl girl 💕" Renee captioned her IG story.
Renee shares adorable sun-kissed moment with daughter (Image: @lovehazelrenee IG)
Renee shares adorable sun-kissed moment with daughter (Image: @lovehazelrenee IG)

Hazel Renee is an actress, singer and social media personality with over 154k followers on Instagram.

She recently celebrated a major milestone in her acting career, with her film, "The Final Play", scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Tuesday. The actress announced the upcoming film by sharing the trailer on her Instagram last week.

"🚨YAYYYY ITS COMING🚨 Super Excited For You All To See My Newest Project The Final Play! Rolling Out To Amazon Prime May 27th!!" Renee wrote.
Reacting to his wife's announcement, Draymond Green took to Instagram to extend his support as he reshared the trailer along with a two-worded message:

"Movie star," Green wrote in his IG story.
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green have been together for over seven years and got married in August 2022. While they have welcomed two daughters together, the couple is parents to four, including Renee's daughter and Green's son from previous relationships.

Hazel Renee praises Draymond Green's talent at second career

After the Golden State Warriors' second-round elimination in the 2025 postseason, Draymond Green joined the 'Inside the NBA' crew for their coverage of the playoffs. While watching him cover Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on television, Hazel Renee spotlighted the four-time NBA champion's work on her Instagram story.

"Outside of basketball... he really is made for THIS 📺 Always gonna find a way to support ya baby @money23green 💚" Renee wrote.
Renee gives her full support to Green for his broadcasting work (Image: @lovehazelrenee IG)
Renee gives her full support to Green for his broadcasting work (Image: @lovehazelrenee IG)

Covering Game 2 of the ECF was his final appearance on 'Inside the NBA' as the show approaches its final episodes on TNT. The Warriors star extended a note of gratitude for the opportunity after the conclusion of the game.

"I just wanted to thank you guys for having me. What y'all have meant, TNT has been incredible. I think so many guys get mad when y'all say something just because it means so much. And your opinions, everybody take it to heart," Green said.
"It's been special to be a small part of this when y'all allowed me to. Y'all had a great run at TNT. Congratulations."
After 35 years of being their broadcasting partner, TNT's NBA partnership will end this season. 'Inside the NBA' wil start airing on ESPN and ABC from next season onwards.

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

