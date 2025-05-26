PHOTO: Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shares adorable sun-kissed moment with daughter

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, and their four-year-old daughter, Cash, enjoyed a day out in the sun on Sunday. Renee marked the day by sharing a sun-kissed selfie of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram.
"my girl girl 💕" Renee captioned her IG story.
Hazel Renee is an actress, singer and social media personality with over 154k followers on Instagram.
She recently celebrated a major milestone in her acting career, with her film, "The Final Play", scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Tuesday. The actress announced the upcoming film by sharing the trailer on her Instagram last week.
"🚨YAYYYY ITS COMING🚨 Super Excited For You All To See My Newest Project The Final Play! Rolling Out To Amazon Prime May 27th!!" Renee wrote.
Reacting to his wife's announcement, Draymond Green took to Instagram to extend his support as he reshared the trailer along with a two-worded message:
"Movie star," Green wrote in his IG story.
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green have been together for over seven years and got married in August 2022. While they have welcomed two daughters together, the couple is parents to four, including Renee's daughter and Green's son from previous relationships.
Hazel Renee praises Draymond Green's talent at second career
After the Golden State Warriors' second-round elimination in the 2025 postseason, Draymond Green joined the 'Inside the NBA' crew for their coverage of the playoffs. While watching him cover Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on television, Hazel Renee spotlighted the four-time NBA champion's work on her Instagram story.
"Outside of basketball... he really is made for THIS 📺 Always gonna find a way to support ya baby @money23green 💚" Renee wrote.
Covering Game 2 of the ECF was his final appearance on 'Inside the NBA' as the show approaches its final episodes on TNT. The Warriors star extended a note of gratitude for the opportunity after the conclusion of the game.
"I just wanted to thank you guys for having me. What y'all have meant, TNT has been incredible. I think so many guys get mad when y'all say something just because it means so much. And your opinions, everybody take it to heart," Green said.
"It's been special to be a small part of this when y'all allowed me to. Y'all had a great run at TNT. Congratulations."
After 35 years of being their broadcasting partner, TNT's NBA partnership will end this season. 'Inside the NBA' wil start airing on ESPN and ABC from next season onwards.
