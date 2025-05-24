"Very impressive amor" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee honors Warriors star's NBA All-Defense nod with loving tribute

Draymond Green had a historical season in his 13th year in the NBA. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year made his 9th NBA All-Defensive Team selection and NBA All-Defensive First Team for the 5th time. Green's wife, Hazel Renee, honored her husband for his achievement in a social media post.

Renee shared a post from the Golden State Warriors on her Instagram Story, featuring a shoutout to Green for his All-Defensive First Team selection. Renee also wrote a long tribute message for her husband in the caption.

"9 x All-Defensive Team! Very Impressive Amor 👏🏾👏🏾 When I Say He's The Man! THEE MAN!!" Renee wrote.

"Congratulations To Another Accolade Added Baby @money23green 💚."

[Credit: IG/@lovehazelrenee]

Green's Warriors teammate Steph Curry also congratulated him with a post dedicated to him. Draymond Green became the only fifth player in NBA history to have won the NBA All-Defense Team selection at least nine times and a Defensive Player of the Year.

In his over-a-decade career, Green has won four titles, been an All-Star four times and made All-NBA Teams twice in his career. Apart from winning DPOTY in 2017, Green was also the steals leader for the season. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medal winner.

NBA Insider reveals Warriors trade that could have sent Draymond Green to a Western Conference rival team

At this point in his career, it is hard to even imagine Draymond Green playing in any other team's jersey. He has given his entire career to the Warriors and played a very crucial part in helping his team win four championships.

However, as the Warriors dynasty saw its end, the desperation to find its lost glory pushed the team to make tough decisions, and one of them was trading Draymond Green. According to Logan Murdock of The Athletic, the Warriors once almost sent Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and Tyus Jones.

"There was a deal in place to send Draymond to Memphis," Murdock told Zach Lowe on The Zach Lowe Show. "The return on that would have been interesting... Steven Adams would have came back to Golden State.... Dillon Brooks I heard as well. Tyus Jones."

"The reason why that deal fell through was because Tyus Jones got rerouted to Washington... They really wanted a backup point guard." [Timestamp 1:12:35]

Green has played his entire 13 seasons with the Warriors since getting drafted in 2012. In his 13th season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

