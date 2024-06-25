Photo: Larsa Pippen shares sweet moment with her "love" Scotty Pippen Jr.

Larsa Pippen supported her son Scotty Pippen Jr on social media multiple times last season as he embarked on a career in the NBA. The reality TV actress continued the trend on Monday when she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and the former LA Lakers guard sharing a warm hug.

“My love @spippenjr,” “The Real Housewives of Miami” star captioned the post.

Larsa Pippen's Instagram story featuring Scotty Pippen Jr. [photo: Larsa Pippen IG]

Larsa previously resided in Miami, while Scotty stays in California, near his dad, Scottie Pippen. People magazine reported in January that Larsa had listed her Miami penthouse for sale to look for a house with then-boyfriend Marcus Jordan. The two have since split.

Larsa has three other children Preston, Justin and Sophia, with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in December 2021.

Larsa Pippen once reacted to Scotty Pippen Jr.’s IG post following a string of good games

The Memphis Grizzlies signed Scotty Pippen Jr. in January after their roster was decimated by injuries. At one point, the Grizzlies had 10 players on the injury list, forcing the team to sign reinforcements.

Pippen Jr. made the most of the opportunity. Across a three-game run in February, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game on 52.9% shooting, including 71.6% from deep.

At the time Pippen Jr. said he felt like he was living a dream:

“Sleep hit different when your dreams coming true.”

Larsa Pippen was the first to react to her son’s post with two fire emojis.

Pippen Jr. will hope to secure a little more playing time and continue to deliver on the court next season with his mom by his side.