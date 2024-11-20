PHOTO: Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee enjoys "date night" with husband Damion Lee

Stephen Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee shared a series of photographs from her evening with her spouse. The 30-year-old shared glimpses from her Monday outing with her husband Damion Lee.

Taking to Instagram, Sydell posted a number of stories showing the duo headed to a "Blxst" concert for a romantic rendezvous. The first story showed the couple gearing up for the event and had a short caption.

Sydel wrote,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@dami0nlee Date night! Ready to see @blxst"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The mother of two also shared a clip in which she and Lee were seen mouthing the words to the song "Gang Slide." Sydel then went on to show her love for Blxst as she recorded him performing his song "Forever Humble."

Trending

Sydell Curry shares glimpses from her date night with her husband Damion Lee (Source: Instagram@Sydelcurrylee)

In the story, Sydel expressed:

"I used to pray for times like this lol if you an OG follower you know "forever humble" was on NON-STOP 2020 2021 Wanted him to run this back like I used to in my car"

In the last story from the evening, Sydel posted another clip of Blxst performing his song "Wrong or Right" and quoted a line of the song:

"What we built ain't overnight"

Damion Lee and Sydel Curry's relationship

Sydel Curry belongs to a notable basketball family, with her father and two brothers having played in the NBA. Sydel continued this connection further, marrying NBA star Damion Lee in September 2018.

The couple first met in 2013 when Sydel went to Elon University and the pair happened to be attending the same basketball games. According to Curry, the two knew they had some chemistry when they first locked eyes.

Recalling their first meeting, Sydel Curry said in 2018 (via MunaLuchi Bride),

"He was walking up the stairs, I was sitting in the stands and we kind of made eye contact."

After a few direct messages on Instagram, the couple got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2017. Having tied the knot on September 1, 2018, the two have been inseparable ever since and have two kids together, son Daxon-Wadell Xavier Lee, and daughter Daryn Alicia Lee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.