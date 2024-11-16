PHOTOS: Jordyn Woods celebrates Karl-Anthony Towns' 30th birthday with endearing message & throwback snaps on IG

Model and actress Jordyn Woods marked boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns' 30th birthday by giving him an endearing message accompanied by throwback photos of their memorable moments together on Instagram.

Woods, who has been in a relationship with the New York Knicks star since 2020, highlighted how life has been with her man and what he means to her, writing on her IG post:

"Happy birthday to the light of my life. I couldn't imagine doing this with anyone else."

Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were good friends before their relationship blossomed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been inseparable since, feeding off the support of one another to grow not only as a couple but also as individuals doing their separate things.

For his 30th birthday, Towns is celebrating it as a member of the Knicks after marking it in Minnesota in the previous nine years with the Timberwolves.

In his first year in New York, the former rookie of the year out of Kentucky has been having a banner campaign so far, averaging 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34 minutes per game for the Knicks (5-6).

Karl-Anthony Towns misses first game of the season on 30th birthday

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated his 30th birthday on the sidelines as he was out for their game on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets for left a knee contusion. It was his first missed game in what has been an eventful early run for the New York Knicks this season.

'KAT' suffered the injury after he scored a season-high 46 points in their narrow 124-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. In said game, he was efficient from the floor, shooting 18-of-30, and going 6-of-12 from 3-point country. He also had 10 rebounds in 39 minutes on the floor.

It was a continuation of his soild play so far for the Knicks, who acquired him in a blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason in exchange for a package that included fellow All-Star Julius Randle.

But while he was absent for their game against the Nets, the Knicks were managing, leading, 68-59, at the halftime break. All-Star guard Jalen Brunson was leading the way for New York with 16 points, with OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges adding 14 points apiece. Also out for the Nets game was backup point guard Miles McBride, who was dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Karl-Anthony Towns' next chance to play is on Sunday, also against Brooklyn at Madison Square Garden.

