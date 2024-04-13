"2 hours early because I am excited": Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods amped up ahead of beau's return from injury 

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns made his return to action in over a month on Friday. His girlfriend Jordyn Woods could not hide her excitement, as she was in the arena two hours before tip-off.

Towns, who missed the last 18 games after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee, suited up for their penultimate game of the regular season at home to the Atlanta Hawks.

Woods was with her boyfriend. While seated courtside well before the game started, she took a video, which she later shared on her Instagram story. She captioned her post with:

"2 hours early because I'm excited"

Check screenshots of her post below:

Excited for Karl-Anthony Towns' return.

Headed for the arena

Karl-Anthony Towns and Woods have been together since 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She's a well-known social media influencer with over 12 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from being prominent on social media, Woods has also appeared on television. She's part of the reality show Life of Kylie, starring Kylie Jenner and is a spin-off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She's also a businesswoman, owning a size-inclusive activewear brand.

Towns, meanwhile, is in his ninth year in Minnesota after being drafted top overall by the Timberwolves in the 2015 rookie draft. He has been a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team member, with career averages of 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns returns for Timberwolves in time for playoffs

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the Minnesota Timeberwolves lineup on Friday as they gear up for what they hope to be a deep playoff run.

The four-time NBA All-Star missed 18 games after injuring the meniscus in his left knee, which required surgery. In his first game back, he helped the Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks, 109-106, finishing with 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 27 minutes of play.

The win improved Minnesota to 56-25, still in the mix for the race for the best record in the Western Conference with one regular-season game left. The Timberwolves are in a three-way fight for the top seed in the West with the OKC Thunder (56-25) and reigning champions Denver Nuggets (56-25).

Before returninig to action, Minnesota coach Chris Finch expressed excitement in having his big man back. The coach said (as per NBA.com):

"He looks great. He's looked really good all throughout. Now it's just time to get him up to speed physically in a game."

Towns is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes of play, numbers that Minnesota could benefit from in the playoffs. The Timberwolvers finish their regular season on Sunday at home to the Phoenix Suns.