Jordyn Woods shines in $9,038 jacket with Daniela Rajic at Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns showdown

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods wore a slick jacket as she joined Paul George’s girlfriend Daniela Rajic to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves-LA Clippers game in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 26-year-old model and socialite posted a courtside photo of herself with Rajic on Instagram story, wearing a Miu Miu floral-embroidered jacket.

Jordyn Woods (left) snaps a photo with Daniela Rajic at the Minnesota Timberwolves-LA Clippers game on Tuesday.

As per the retail website BUYMA, the Miu Miu jacket Woods wore costs $9,038 and features 100% cotton material, floral embroidery, embroidered logo at the chest, long sleeves, slip pockets to the sides, ribbed trim, two-way zip fastening and straight hem.

Woods started dating Karl-Anthony Towns in May 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been together since then. The 26-year-old is a popular social media influencer, who boasts over 12 million Instagram followers.

In an interview with People in December, she spoke about her relationship with the four-time NBA All-Star:

"We were really good friends before we started dating. COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don’t really get to know each other and they go into this relationship."

She's also known for being part of the reality show Life of Kylie, which starred Kylie Jenner and a spin-off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Woods is also a businesswoman, owning a size-inclusive activewear brand and clothing lines with Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads Timberwolves over Paul George and LA Clippers

With their respective partners in attendance, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Minnesota Timberwolves, getting the better of Paul George and the LA Clippers 121-100.

The Timberwolves rode a second-half rally to pull the rug from under the hosts for their second straight victory, improving to a Western Conference-leading 35-16 record on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns top-scored for Minnesota with 24 points, to go along with four rebounds and three assists, while Anthony Edwards added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the win.

“’We’re doing a good job of being focused," Towns said. "We listen to coach and do a good job in the third quarter of adjusting after seeing it and not committing the same sentence."

George, meanwhile, paced the LA Clippers along with Kawhi Leonard, with 18 points. James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Amir Coffey were the others in double-digit scoring with 17, 11 and 10, respectively. The loss dropped the Clippers to 35-17 on the season.

