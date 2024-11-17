PIC: Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan pairs oversized glasses with double denim look in mirror selfie

Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine Jordan, posted a series of pictures on her social media in her new fashion look. She posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle, rocking an oversized printed pair of glasses.

She also fashioned herself in a double denim look. The daughter of the Chicago Bulls legend wore a half-sleeve denim shirt and a pair of denim cargo trousers. She paired it with white shoes.

"I love you down to the bone | 👋🏾🦴," Jasmine wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jasmine Jordan IG post [Pic Credit: IG/@mickijae]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

Jasmine Jordan also tried to follow in her father's footsteps, just like her brothers. She played basketball at her school; however, she soon realized that it wasn't for her.

The youngest of MJ and Juanita studied sports management at Syracuse University. When Jordan owned the Charlotte Hornets, Jasmine worked there in the basketball operations department as a coordinator. She has also worked for the Jordan Brand and played a major role in signing WNBA players.

Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine lives a low-profile life. Focused on raising her son Rakeem, Jasmine is a mother and a businesswoman.

Jasmine Jordan rocks Michael Jordan and Magic Jordan vintage tee before hitting the gym

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were part of the legendary Team USA "Dream Team" at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. A picture of MJ and Magic sharing a laugh together on a couch in a Team USA jersey became iconic.

Jasmine hit the gym with extra motivation when she entered for the workout in a red T-shirt with the iconic picture printed on the front. She wore an oversized striped shirt over the tee and accessorized it with a pair of glasses with a red frame.

"Pre & Post • 💪🏾✨☮️," Jasmine captioned the post.

Jasmine Jordan is one of Michael Jordan's three children with Juanita Vanoy. She was born in 1992. She has two brothers, Jeffery and Marcus, born in 1988 and 1990, respectively.

Michael Jordan enjoys unprecedented fame as a sports icon. But that also had its downside, as it made it hard for him to be an everpresent for his kids. However, according to Andscape, MJ was very much involved in Jasmine's life, sometimes picking her up from school and even attending events in her school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback