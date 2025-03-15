PIC: Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend Myra Gordon shares 'chaotic' siblings day outing

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend Myra Gordon took to Instagram on Friday to share a snap of her outing with her younger relatives. Gordon's snap featured her pulling a 'chaotic' face as she posed with her sibling and niece at a toy store.

"sibling + niece outings are chaotic," Gordon captioned her IG story.

Myra Gordon pulls 'chaotic' face after siblings day outing (Image: @myra.christina IG)

Myra Gordon works as a luxury realtor and previously played college basketball at the University of Alabama and Pepperdine. She has a brother, Myron, and a sister, Alexis, who plays basketball at Texas Tech after transferring from UConn.

Gordon has been reportedly linked with Tyrese Maxey since September, and is often spotted cheering from the sidelines during the former NBA All-Star's games.

Sixers coach provides injury update on Tyrese Maxey

Following the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-100 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Sixers coach Nick Nurse gave an update on Tyrese Maxey's injury and his timeline for return. Nurse's update came as a glimmer of hope for Philadelphia fans as the team deals with a three-game losing streak in the absence of Maxey.

"He should get into this trip at some point," Nurse said. "I don't think he'll make the next one, but maybe after that, we can see where he's at."

Maxey has been unavailable for the Sixers since March 3 due to a lower back sprain and a finger sprain. Currently listed as day-to-day, he is expected to be back in action during the team's upcoming six-game road trip.

Across the 52 games he's played in the season so far, Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is shooting 43.7% from the field, including 33.7% from beyond the arc as the 76ers are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 22-44 record.

With just 16 games left in the NBA regular season, the Sixers' hopes of making the playoffs are fading each game. The team needs a prompt return of Maxey to the starting lineup if it wants to have any shot of making the postseason this year.

