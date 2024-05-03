[Pictures]: $120 million worth Bradley Cooper and Eagles duo AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley appear courtside for Knicks-76ers Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting their superstar firepower at courtside after witnessing what the New York Knicks brought out in Game 5. Madison Square Garden was filled with Knicks A-lister fans in what they likely thought was a series-clinching game before Tyrese Maxey ruined their nights. Some of Philadelphia’s biggest and most recognizable fans have turned up to show support for their team.

Two of those at courtside are Philadelphia Eagles stars, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver AJ Brown. The wideout has been with the Eagles since 2022, but Barkley, a former New York Giants franchise cornerstone, recently signed with the rival Philly team.

Philadelphia Eagles stars Saquon Barkley and AJ Brown are at courtside in Game 6 for Knicks-76ers showdown.

Another star who got a rousing welcome when he was shown on the big screen was Bradley Cooper.

“The Silver Linings Playbook” actor has also become a director/film producer. His net worth has reportedly grown to around $120 million via his movies in both capacities.

On Thursday night, Wells Fargo Arena will unquestionably be reverberating with cheers from the Philly faithful.

76ers owners reportedly bought tickets to prevent New York Knicks fans from invading the arena the way they did in Game 4. Joel Embiid was so frustrated to hear Knicks fans serenading Jalen Brunson with MVP chants in New York’s 97-92 victory.

76ers fans likely responded to Julius “Dr J” Erving’s call

After the Philadelphia 76ers’ stunning come-from-behind 112-106 win in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, Julius “Dr J” Erving promptly sent a message on X.

The iconic Sixer urged fans of the franchise to turn up and show support for the team. Following the team’s incredible late-game win, he thought that the least fans could do was come out to cheer.

Hours before tip-off, it has been very clear that the fans heeded Erving’s call to come out.

Throngs of fans lined up the street leading to Wells Fargo Center to watch Game 6. It did help that the owners bought other tickets to stop Knicks supporters from coming in.

Michael Rubin, a former minority owner, announced more than 2,000 tickets were bought and distributed:

“We absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!! Giving them to first responders, health care professionals and other local Philadelphia-based organizations once we know they’re legit Sixers fans and not imposters!! Let’s go Sixers - we can do this!!”

“Dr. J” retired years ago, but he can still have a big influence on Philadelphia 76ers fans.