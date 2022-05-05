Pictures: Michael Jordan seen hanging out with Alpha Tauri star ahead of much anticipated Miami Grand Prix

Michael Jordan is no stranger to racing, as he owns NASCAR's 23XI Racing team. It seems like "His Airness" is interested in joining Formula 1, as he was spotted having dinner and hanging out with Alpha Tauri star Pierre Gasly ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Gasly had dinner with Jordan and shared a few pictures of the same on Instagram. The French superstar posed with Jordan, who was wearing an Alpha Tauri helmet. The six-time NBA champion also signed a pair of shoes for Gasly to take home as a souvenir.

Gasly described his time with the Chicago Bulls legend as an unforgettable experience. His fellow F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo commented on the post, saying:

"I actually think I would cry."

Jordan is expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday along with other athletes like Tom Brady, LeBron James, David Beckham and Serena Williams, as reported by TMZ Sports. It will be the first-ever Miami Grand Prix and will be held at the Miami International Autodrome.

Meanwhile, Gasly is sitting at number 13 in the Formula 1 driver's standings. He has a chance to get into the top 10 with a good outing in Miami. The current leader is Charles Leclerc with 86 points. Max Verstappen is in second place with 59.

Michael Jordan met Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton at the Met Gala after-party last year

Pierre Gasly is not the only Formula 1 driver Michael Jordan has met in the last year. Jordan chatted with British Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Met Gala after-party.

Hamilton is one of the most famous Formula 1 drivers in the world. He's a big fan of Jordan's NASCAR team and congratulated Bubba Wallace when it was announced that the latter would be the first driver for 23XI Racing. Wallace extended an invitation to Hamilton to watch a NASCAR race.

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team

Jordan became a NASCAR team owner in 2020 when he launched 23XI Racing along with Denny Hamlin. They started competing in 2021, with Bubba Wallace as their first driver. Wallace won the team's first race in Talladega on Oct. 4.

Wallace came close to winning the first race of the 2022 season, finishing second at the Daytona 500. Kurt Busch joined the team this season, with a best finish of third place in Atlanta. 23XI Racing will have more opportunities of winning races, as there are 25 more races left in the season. Jordan said in a statement.

"I'm so happy for Bubba and our entire 23XI Racing team. This is a huge milestone and a historic win for us. From the day we signed him, I knew Bubba had the talent and Denny, and I could not be more proud of him. Let's go!'"

