“Pineapple” - Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a candy problem, described what a Nike tracksuit would taste like

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been known to have a big-time sweet tooth.

During a recent promotion for Nike Tech, Antetokounmpo was asked if the brand had a candy flavor, what flavor it would be. Despite the odd question, the Bucks star didn’t hesitate to pick a flavor:

“Pineapple,” Antetokounmpo said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antetokounmpo was then asked how many Nike Tech tracksuits he owned, to which he estimated around 150 to 170.

“I took to the dry cleaner 140 (pairs) and that was about 60 or 70%, so I would probably say I have between 150 and 170,” he said.

The "Greek Freak" then pointed out that he owns so many tracksuits because he never wears the same one twice.

“I never wear the same one. Notice that,” Antetokounmpo said.

When asked if he could ever have too many tracksuits, the Bucks star said no, as long as he keeps getting them supplied for free.

“No, no, it’s free, I get them for free, so I can never have too many,” Antetokounmpo said.

Finally, Antetokounmpo spoke about why he is such a big fan of Nike Tech tracksuits, highlighting their comfort and versatility.

“It’s comfy and I’m there to hoop,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I’m just there to get the job done and I just love hooping. Want to go to your work, go to a basketball game, go to a movie, go on a date? Get some Tech Fleece.”

Considering that Antetokounmpo is one of Nike’s top ambassadors, he should have no shortage of tracksuits coming his way moving forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently invested in a candy company

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo promoting his candy company "Candy Funhouse"

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s love for candy, it has even translated into an investment.

In June, Antetokounmpo announced on YouTube that he and his family were investing in the candy company “Candy Funhouse.” During the announcement, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar spoke about his passion for candy and how he discovered the company.

“You guys know how much I love candies, so I and my family decided to join the team and become stakeholders in the company. It’s exciting,” Antetokounmpo said.

“During the pandemic, we got so many packages. There was one box outside of my door, I was expecting to get some shoes from Nike, but it was a Candy Funhouse box with a bunch of candies. It was one of the best moments of the pandemic for me, it filled me with so much joy. It doesn’t matter how old you are, candy brings joy.”

He added that he was excited to be able to bring joy to people around the world through their shared love of candy.

“I'm so excited to give joy to a lot of people around the world,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Obviously, I hope I give people joy with the things I do on the court, but it's so exciting to do things off the court and bring joy to people.”

Also read: "I have been pushing my body to the limits": Giannis Antetokounmpo rules himself out of FIBA World Cup 2023 through passionate note to fans

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)