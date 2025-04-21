Pistons announce concerning Isaiah Stewart injury update for Game 2 vs Knicks

Isaiah Stewart’s availability for Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks on Monday remains in doubt. The Pistons have listed him as "questionable" on the injury report due to right knee inflammation.

Ad

Stewart appeared to aggravate the injury during Game 1 and was forced to exit in the fourth quarter. He logged 19 minutes before leaving the game, finishing with two points on 1 of 2 shooting, along with five rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the game, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed Stewart’s condition but offered no definitive update. He did, however, suggest that the backup center could remain questionable for the remainder of the series.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It’s tough, he means so much to us they’re so many things he can do. My choice was to protect him," Bickerstaff said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Isaiah Stewart was also sidelined for the Pistons’ final two regular season games due to inflammation in his right knee. As the playoffs continue, Detroit fans are hopeful that their tough, physical big man can recover quickly and return to action sooner rather than later.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Known for his grit and relentless motor, Stewart embodies the spirit of this new-look Pistons squad with his fearless approach on the court. Throughout the season, he’s been the team’s most dependable interior defender and a key presence in the paint.

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game 2?

Game 2 of the playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks is set for Monday, April 21, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The matchup will be broadcast live on TNT and truTV, along with local coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and MSG Network. Pregame coverage will begin an hour prior to tip-off. Fans can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass and the FuboTV app or website, though regional restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More