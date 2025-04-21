Pistons announce concerning Isaiah Stewart injury update for Game 2 vs Knicks

Isaiah Stewart’s availability for Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks on Monday remains in doubt. The Pistons have listed him as "questionable" on the injury report due to right knee inflammation.
Stewart appeared to aggravate the injury during Game 1 and was forced to exit in the fourth quarter. He logged 19 minutes before leaving the game, finishing with two points on 1 of 2 shooting, along with five rebounds, one assist and two blocks.
Following the game, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed Stewart’s condition but offered no definitive update. He did, however, suggest that the backup center could remain questionable for the remainder of the series.
"It’s tough, he means so much to us they’re so many things he can do. My choice was to protect him," Bickerstaff said.
Isaiah Stewart was also sidelined for the Pistons’ final two regular season games due to inflammation in his right knee. As the playoffs continue, Detroit fans are hopeful that their tough, physical big man can recover quickly and return to action sooner rather than later.
Known for his grit and relentless motor, Stewart embodies the spirit of this new-look Pistons squad with his fearless approach on the court. Throughout the season, he’s been the team’s most dependable interior defender and a key presence in the paint.
Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game 2?
Game 2 of the playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks is set for Monday, April 21, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).
The matchup will be broadcast live on TNT and truTV, along with local coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and MSG Network. Pregame coverage will begin an hour prior to tip-off. Fans can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass and the FuboTV app or website, though regional restrictions may apply.
