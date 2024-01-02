“Pistons missed out”: NBA fans react to Dwight Howard signing with Philippine team Strong Group to play in Dubai Intl. Basketball Championship

"Philippines, Spain, or India?" It looks like former NBA superstar Dwight Howard has already found his answer. The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday that the 2020 NBA champion is suiting up for the Filipino team Strong Group for the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

According to Charania, Howard, who just turned 38 last month, is using the tournament, which will run from January 19–28, to stay in shape.

"The eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year continues his basketball career with this deal, allowing him to stay in shape," Charania said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Strong Group confirmed the news itself by reposting Charania's video report on its Facebook page.

However, one fan suggested that the Detroit Pistons should have signed Howard after the Golden State Warriors let him go.

"[The] Pistons missed out," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Some fans expressed hope that Dwight Howard, who tried out for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, will be able to play in the NBA again thanks to the exposure he will receive through Strong Group.

"He’s still good enough to be in the league," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan thinks an old Dwight Howard is still better than Dwight Powell.

Expand Tweet

One fan then reminded everyone of how Dwight Howard was controversially snubbed from the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

"Whatever the haters say, the dude has HOF (Hall of Fame) numbers. And he should have been on the Top 75 list too. He's been overlooked, but when you look at his career numbers, pts, rebs, blks, it's a no-brainer."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said the NBA needs Howard more than he needs the league.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that he was disappointed that the Warriors decided not to sign Howard following training camp.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some Filipino fans then joked that Howard should begin learning their language.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

About Dwight Howard's new team, Strong Group

Dwight Howard's new club, Strong Group, has been influential in Philippine sports for the past couple of years.

The Strong Group, owned by Frank Lao and managed by his son Jacob, a former collegiate basketball player, assists in the management of PBA franchise Converge FiberXers and PVL team Farm Fresh Foxies.

They also help in managing the College of St. Benilde Blazers, a collegiate basketball team.

Last year, Strong Group sent a team to the Dubai International Basketball Championship led by former NBA players Nick Young, Shabazz Muhammad, and Renaldo Balkman.