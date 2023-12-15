Former NBA superstar Dwight Howard wants to go on tour following his stint the previous season with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League, so he asked his fans on X where they want to see him in person next. He had seven destinations in mind, and he tweeted them:

"Traveling again soon where should I go first? Philippines, Spain, India, Dubai, Taiwan, Brazil, (or) Puerto Rico, where should I go next?"

Although he did not say if he wants to be on a promotional tour or wants to play again, the fact that the 38-year-old former NBA champion listed Taiwan, where he played last season, among the choices could be a hint that he might want one last run.

Could Dwight Howard play in the Philippines?

Dwight Howard first mentioned the Philippines, which has a solid NBA fanbase, especially LA Lakers fans.

The Filipino LA Lakers fans and even those who followed his prime days with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Steve Nash, the Orlando Magic, and the Houston Rockets would love to see Dwight Howard again -- all the more if he wants to play in the country's top-tier basketball league, the PBA.

However, if Howard intends to play in the PBA, he might need to wait on the handicap the league would set for foreign players for one of its three tournaments in the season, the Commissioner's Cup.

For this season, the PBA set its import height limit at six feet nine, which means the 6-foot-10 center would not have been eligible to play in the said conference. Even if the PBA recalibrates its import height limit to six-feet-10, Howard would still need to be measured to find out if he makes the cut.

There's a clamor among fans, though, to scrap the import height limit and even allow a second import so that the PBA can keep up with the quality of play in other Asian leagues.

What happened to Dwight Howard's T1 League stint?

Despite being the most high-profile signing in T1 League history, Dwight Howard could not lift the Taoyuan Leopards to greater heights.

Taoyuan crashed out to the bottom of the 2022-2023 T1 League standings after only winning only six of their 30 games. Late in the regular season, the Taoyuan Leopards were dealt a 108-65 mauling by the Tainan Ghosthawks, which summarized Taoyuan's season.