PJ Tucker showcases his $572,000 vintage Bentley Continental Ts and Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack kicks

Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker has been hit with a substantial $75,000 fine by the NBA recently. Marking the highest fine imposed in the league this season. This penalty was the result of Tucker's public trade demands, which contravene league policy. The 38-year-old veteran expressed his desire to seek a trade on February 5th, citing dissatisfaction with his playing time on a Clippers team that boasts considerable talent.

Despite his frustrations, reports indicate that PJ Tucker will not be pursuing a buyout from the Clippers. The team's front office is maintaining faith in his potential contribution during the playoffs, as reported by The Athletic. However, Tucker shows no signs of shying off from showcasing his love for vintage cars through his social media account.

Tucker had his Bentley showcased through his Instagram story

The seasoned 13-year NBA veteran shared a glimpse of his Bentley Continental Ts through his Instagram story. As seen in the frame, the 1998 Bentley Continental T is an exceptional vehicle. There are only 50 left-hand drive examples produced and a total of 321 Continental Ts built, making it a rarity.

Powered by a turbocharged L-Series 6.75-liter V-8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, it offers a remarkable blend of performance and luxurious hand-crafted British design. This particular model, with its black over tan leather interior with contrast piping and burr walnut veneer interior trim, exudes a classic luxury feel. Showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship synonymous with Bentley.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Additionally, the NBA star, PJ Tucker also shared his Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack kicks. Placing it along with the brand's box and carrying pouch, he shared a picture of the hyped shoes. The pair of exquisite sneakers is a result of Travis Scott and Nike's fruitful seven-year partnership while working on various silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 High, Dunk Low and a unique Mac Attack in 2023.

The collaboration is also expected to reach new heights with the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail," which will be his first original sneaker. The design features a sleek black canvas base overlaid with white tumbled leather panels, creating a high-contrast look that is bound to captivate attention.

Notable elements in the PJ Tucker kicks include a creamy-hued backward Swoosh on the lateral side and the iconic Cactus Jack emoji stitched in red around the heel. Additionally, the ribbed midsole is constructed from durable gum rubber, and the shoe is rounded off with a midfoot strap akin to Scott's Air Trainer 1 SP from two years ago.

PJ Tucker boasts an impressive sneaker collection

PJ Tucker's sneaker collection is legendary, earning him the title of the "sneaker king" within the basketball realm. His passion for sneakers dates back to his formative years as a basketball enthusiast, with an early affinity for collecting and wearing rare pairs.

What makes Tucker's collection truly exceptional is his tendency to actively use and showcase his extensive array of sneakers. A departure from the common practice of preserving them for investment purposes.

With personal procurement now within his reach as a professional NBA player, PJ Tucker has amassed a staggering 5,000 pairs, a lifelong dream of creating an impressive sea of sneakers. Unlike many collectors, Tucker prefers to don his cherished footwear on the basketball court, infusing his game with his distinctive sneaker style.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Tucker's extraordinary collection is estimated to be valued at around $145,000, showcasing the rare and high-value nature of his acquisitions. Standing out amongst his treasured possessions is the Nike Air Mag "Back To The Future" sneakers, obtained at a remarkable price of $36,000.

Additionally, his collaboration with renowned craftsman Dominic Ciambrone, also known as the "Shoe Surgeon," resulted in a pair of exquisite diamond-encrusted Air Jordan 1’s, reportedly worth an astounding $250,000. This pairing of priceless exclusivity and unparalleled personal style firmly establishes PJ Tucker as a singular force in the world of sneaker collecting. Marking his collection as a testament to his immense passion and dedication.