PJ Washington drools over wife Alisha Chanel's Chanel-inspired headscarf bikini snap

PJ Washington and his wife, Alisha Chanel, have been all over each other in the last few weeks. The couple has neither shied away nor missed a chance to show their appreciation for each other, both on and off social media. After Chanel posted a picture on her Instagram, Washington was quick to express how he felt about it.

Chanel posted a bikini picture of her on Monday. She paired her rose-gold bikini outfit with a Chanel-inspired headscarf. The Dallas Mavericks forward was head over heels for his wife after watching the picture.

He commented with four drooling emojis. Chanel also replied to Washington’s comment.

“Hi baby,” Chanel replied.

PJ Washington and Chanel started dating in 2021. Both Washinton and Chanel have a child from their previous relationship and also share a child together.

Chanel has been active in showing appreciation for her husband amid the ongoing playoffs. While the Mavericks are on the verge of reaching the NBA Finals, Chanel regularly attends the Mavs home game and cheers her husband from the stands.

Washington and Chanel were engaged in 2022 August. Soon, just after a year, the couple married in 2023 October.

PJ Washington is the factor for Mavericks to win the title this season

Dallas Mavericks have taken a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavs entered the series as the underdog against the Timberwolves but after three games, it seems like the Wolves might face an imminent whitewash.

Amid the rise that the Mavericks have shown in the playoffs, PJ Washington's name has only been elevated since his days with the Charlotte Hornets. After Washington joined the Mavs before the trade deadline, his impact on defense was immediate. However, it wasn't noticeable until the playoffs.

In the three conference series that the Mavs have played in the playoffs, PJ Washington's effect has put everyone on notice. When the Mavs needed a third scorer against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington stepped up. When they needed a big-man defense against the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington stepped up.

One of the reasons that he has only elevated Mavs basketball is his elite defensive skills. If Washington struggles from the floor, he makes up at the defensive end.

PJ Washington is averaging 14 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in the playoffs. He is shooting 44.6%, including 37.4% from the 3-point line in the playoffs.