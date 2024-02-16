PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel flaunts her $235,600 Bentley after first trip back to Charlotte since moving to Dallas

PJ Washington and his wife, Alisah Chanel, have been enjoying their time after the forward transitioned to the Dallas Mavericks.

Recently, Alisah shared a snap of her beautifully done nails holding the steering wheel of a Bentley Continental GT. She geo-tagged the location as Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alisah flaunting Bentley via her Instagram story

It was not the first time the partner of PJ Washington got mesmerized with the elegance of the luxurious British car, which is priced at $235,600, as per Car and Driver. She earlier shared a post showcasing the love she got from her partner and expressed her surprise. The special gift was for Chanel's birthday.

Chanel captioned the post:

"Thank you to my husband for always going above and beyond to make me the happiest girl in the world I came home and was not expecting for this beauty to be sitting ln the driveway!! He really surprised tf out of me I love you baby and thank you again for all that you do I’M STILL IN SHOCK."

Chanel is a well-known internet personality with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares content related to lifestyle, beauty and fitness, and has experience as a brand ambassador, events host and also operates her own beauty salon called Miks and Brows.

Washington and Chanel got engaged in August 2022. As reported by Sportskeeda, PJ Washington has current career earnings of $17.8 million and is slated to earn $46.5 million while playing for the Dallas Mavericks until the 2025-26 NBA season.

Alisah Chanel proudly shared the love ensemble gifted by PJ Washington on their engagement day

When the couple got engaged on Aug. 31, 2022, Alisah Chanel shared photos of the engagement ring on Instagram:

"Soooooo.....this happened this morning. Issa fiancée. Wow baby you did that. I love you."

The ring, a symbol of their love and commitment, captivated the attention of many, culminating in their beautiful wedding on Oct. 28, 2023. Chanel also shared images from the wedding ceremony, where the couple were dressed in white attire. The heartwarming post also included an endearing snapshot of their children.

In addition to embracing marital bliss, PJ Washington has seamlessly transitioned into his new role with the Dallas Mavericks. His recent debut with Dallas against the OKC Thunder was a hit with 14 points and five rebounds.

Washington's adept shotmaking and size have introduced an invaluable dynamic to the team's playing style, as he facilitates floor spacing and bolsters the Mavericks' strategic lineup rotations.