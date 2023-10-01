In Photos: PJ Washington stuns fiancée Alisah Chanel with a surprise $235,600 gift

Days before NBA training camp begins, PJ Washington has been spending quality time with his fiancée, Alisah Chanel, and celebrated her birthday by giving her a brand new car.

"Thank you to my husband for always going above and beyond to make me the happiest girl in the world I came home and was not expecting for this beauty to be sitting ln the driveway!! He really surprised tf out of me I love you baby and thank you again for all that you do I’M STILL IN SHOCK," captioned Chanel in her Instagram post.

The vehicle that Washington gave to his fiancéee is said to be a Bentley Continental GT worth $235,600. In her photos and videos, Chanel looks very ecstatic with his fiancé's surprise.

Chanel is a well-known internet personality who has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. She usually talks about lifestyle, beauty and fitness in her social media content and has worked as a brand ambassador, events host and runs her own beauty salon, Miks and Brows. Washington and Chanel got engaged in August 2022.

To date, PJ Washington has career earnings of $17.8 million and is set to earn $46.5 million playing for the Charlotte Hornets until the 2025-26 NBA season.

In his most recent year, the former Kentucky Wildcat was able to average a career-high in scoring with 15.3 points, along with 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

PJ Washington and his role with the Charlotte Hornets in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets are entering a new era with their new ownership after Michael Jordan sold the team at the end of the 2022-23 season. PJ Washington, along with LaMelo Ball and rookie Brandon Miller, are considered to be the team's core entering this new season.

Washington is forecasted to be the team's starting power forward. He is also expected to form a front-court tandem with sophomore center Mark Williams. Last season, the six-foot-seven athlete was given 32 minutes of playing time per game.

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing four pre-season games starting October 11 against the defending NBA Eastern Conference Champions Miami Heat. The other teams the Hornets will face are the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics. They open up the regular season on October 26 on the road taking on the Atlanta Hawks.