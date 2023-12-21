PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel shows off $11,000 Chanel handbag in latest IG snap

PJ Washington's wife recently caught the attention of NBA fans with her latest Instagram post, where she showed off a luxurious Chanel handbag. The Charlotte Hornets' standout's wife, who is a social media influencer in her own right, shared photos that featured a Chanel bag valued at $11,000. While it's unclear where she was going, the photo garnered plenty of attention.

The couple notably got married earlier this year, with the couple making headlines for their lavish ceremony attended by a number of NBA stars. Of course, the couple's marriage comes after PJ Washington was the subject of speculative rumors regarding his child with Brittany Renner.

At the time, fans accused Renner of getting pregnant in order to trap the Hornets standout; however, the two ended up going their separate ways. After striking up a relationship with Alisah Chanel, the couple welcomed a son last December.

Now, with the couple recently celebrating their marriage, PJ Washington's wife has caught the attention of the NBA community thanks to her latest post. Check it out below:

Looking at PJ Washington and the Charlotte Hornets' season so far amid wife's viral post

This year has been a big one for PJ Washington in his personal life. In addition to getting married, he and his wife recently celebrated the first birthday of their son on December 17th.

Unfortunately for the big man, he and the team have been unable to find their rhythm this season. Currently, the Hornets sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.

With LaMelo Ball dealing with an ankle injury and Mark Williams dealing with a back injury, this season has been underwhelming for the Hornets. After Hall of Famer Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the team, the hope was that the addition of Brandon Miller and the return of LaMelo Ball would fuel success.

So far, that hasn't been the case. In addition to the injuries to Ball and starting center Mark Williams, the team ranks in the bottom five for offensive efficiency. On the defensive end of the floor, things are even worse, with the Hornets boasting the worst defensive rating of any team in the league.

Although there's still time for the team to turn things around once LaMelo Ball returns, they face an uphill battle if they want to make a playoff push. In order to qualify for the play-in tournament, the team will have to come back from 4.5 games behind the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks if they wish to do so.