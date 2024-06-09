PJ Washington’s wife Alisah joins 30,000,000-user website on resale of old clothes, lists items up to $800

PJ Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, has joined the popular clothes resale website Depop. The social media influencer often flashes her style on Instagram.

Chanel informed her followers of joining the resale website through an Instagram story. She posted a screenshot of her Depop profile and covered it with a sneak peak sticker. She attached a sticker link to her Depop profile and accompanied her story with a caption.

"The wait is over."

Alisah Chanel's story about her Depop account (Credits: @alisahchanel_/Instagram)

The website she has joined has over 30 million registered users. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and users need a phone number and an email address to sign up on it.

Chanel has listed items worth $800 from her personal collection on the website for all the fans who want to buy into her fashion sense. She listed her prized possessions, which were once her go-to outfits. PJ Washington's wife has around 572,000 on Instagram.

PJ Washington's showers compliment on wife Alisah Chanel's latest post

The Dallas Mavericks star guard PJ Washington complimented his wife, Alisah Chanel, on her latest Instagram post.

"Yummy," Washington commented under the post.

PJ Washington comment on Alisah Chanel's post (Credits: @alisahchanel_/Instagram)

Chanel posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account sporting a never-before-seen look. She wore a sky-blue outfit with a uniform design printed all over it. She had white-colored high heels, and to complete her look, she carried a baby pink-colored handbag.

Chanel is quite active on her Instagram account. She regularly posts pictures, and often, her husband can be spotted in the comments sections showering praise on his wife.

She has been going to almost every Mavericks playoffs match and even posted a photo in a custom Mavs jersey to support her husband's team after they won their third game in the Western Conference finals.