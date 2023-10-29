PJ Washington ties the knot with his second baby mama Alisah Chanel 2 years after breaking up with Brittany Renner

PJ Washington started dating Alisah Chanel just a few months after breaking up with his controversial former girlfriend Brittany Renner. The Charlotte Hornets forward proposed to Chanel in August 2022 when she was already pregnant. On Saturday, the two were married in a ceremony that was attended by friends and family of the couple. Chanel’s Instagram photo about the wedding was greeted with excitement.

In a simple IG post, the glowing wife simply captioned the occasion:

"THE WASHINGTONS Part 1"

Fans were curious if Brittany Renner would also congratulate the newlyweds. In August 2022, PJ Washington and Alisah Chanel announced their engagement. To the shocked amazement of many, Renner commented about the post:

“Congrats y’all!!!”

Brittany Renner congratulated the Washingtons during their engagement announcement in August 2022.

Considering how Washington and Renner had been throwing mud at each other days after their breakup, the IG model’s comments took everyone by surprise. Renner, when interviewed by DJ Akademiks, admitted that she thought she would end up marrying Washington.

The social media influencer responded to rumors that he trapped the NBA player by getting pregnant. Renner was adamant in the said interview that Paul Jermaine Washington III was planned. She also ripped people for saying she was receiving over $200K monthly for child support when she is reportedly getting just $2500.

PJ Washington also has a child with Alisah Chanel. They welcomed their son on December 17, 2022.

PJ Washington has had a roller-coaster ride to the 2023-24 NBA season

PJ Washington had an impressive performance for the Charlotte Hornets in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Hawks. The power forward played 32 minutes and finished with 25 points, five rebounds and two assists. He was arguably Charlotte’s most impactful player on both ends of the court in the said game.

“Pistol,” however, couldn’t come up with the same performance against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. He was limited to 13 points on 6-13 shooting to go with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked. Washington hit 1-5 from deep and also ejected for a flagrant hit on Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.

The Charlotte Hornets finished with a 27-55 record, the second-worst in the Eastern Conference, last season. For them to improve on that win-loss mark, they would need PJ Washington to be better. This August, the Hornets showed their trust in the former Kentucky star by giving him a three-year $46.5 million contract.

The talented forward will have to show he was worth the money the Hornets front office signed him to.