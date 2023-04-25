"Place ya Memphis ML bets America"- NBA fans are in shambles as Charles Barkley guarantees Lakers win and gets pranked again 

Game 4 of the first-round series between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies has NBA legend Charles Barkley excited as he confidently shared which team he thinks should win. After choosing the Lakers to win tonight, he found himself the butt of the joke as he got pranked with ping-pong balls by the TNT crew.

As soon as the Round Mound of Rebound pressed his "Guarantee Button," ping-pong balls were released on top of him. The crew had a great laugh as the ball rained on the 11-time All-Star ahead of the intense match between the two teams in the Western Conference.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Chuck guaranteed a Lakers win tonight 🤣🤣 Chuck guaranteed a Lakers win tonight 🤣🤣 https://t.co/QcgIa8XYLG

Fans were in a frenzy as Chuck shared his pick for tonight's Game 4 bout between the Lakers and the Grizzlies.

JimbOld @M2Jimbo @NBAonTNT Boutta bet on the grizz then @NBAonTNT Boutta bet on the grizz then

Dunkademics @Dunkademics @NBAonTNT Welp...go ahead and put your money on Memphis now @NBAonTNT Welp...go ahead and put your money on Memphis now

TheRealJimmyDrummond @JDB2Real @NBAonTNT Come on Man!! Smh the series is basically all tied up now with Chucks prediction! @NBAonTNT Come on Man!! Smh the series is basically all tied up now with Chucks prediction!

Sandy Headtke @SandyHeadtke @NBAonTNT Wish he hadn't done that. This Warrior fan is actually rooting for the Lakers in this series. @NBAonTNT Wish he hadn't done that. This Warrior fan is actually rooting for the Lakers in this series.

SC90210 @goCDSDS @NBAonTNT I’m going to be very rich tonight. Memphis for infinite amount of cash. @NBAonTNT I’m going to be very rich tonight. Memphis for infinite amount of cash.

The Lakers are currently ahead with a 2-1 series lead against the Grizzlies. Among the first-round matchups, their series is one of the most intense. Fans are expecting an incredible showing between the two in their fourth game against each other tonight.

Charles Barkley predicts Anthony Edwards' star potential after keeping the Wolves' season alive

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

Last night, most fans quickly wrote the Minnesota Timberwolves out of the playoffs as they took on the Denver Nuggets. However, Anthony Edwards had different plans in mind and kept their season alive in an overtime win against Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets.

Edwards led the Wolves to a stellar win as he posted 34 points, five assists and two steals. Most fans thought that the Nuggets would sweep them, but the one-time All-Star played hard to prove the doubters wrong.

After the game, Charles Barkley spoke about the young star, who he thinks has the potential to be one of the best players in the league.

"Every NBA team got good players. And if you don't go out and give maximum effort, you disrespect the other team." Chuck said.

"The only thing that separate these teams is one star or two stars. Every team got really, really good players, the difference is the stars... Anthony Edwards, he not gone be a star. He gone be a superstar."

Since posting only 18 points in Game 1, Edwards has proven to be the best player for Minnesota. Over the past three games, he's had 30 or more points against Denver. In Game 2, he had 41 points and four assists and followed it up with a stellar 36-point performance in Game 3 of their series.

Game 5 will be in Denver as they try to close out the series and advance to the next round. It could be a daunting task, however, with Edwards on the rise.

